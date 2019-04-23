KARCO ANIMATION STUDIOS

KARCO ANIMATION STUDIO is a Mumbai based leading Animation Studio for the past 10 years.

With a team of dedicated highly skilled 3D Artists on its payroll today and catering to more than 200 clients worldwide KARCO is recognized as a global brand in Maritime Industry for providing top class 3D Animated Videos.

For our new Project we are looking for artists in the following departments:

RIGGING ARTIST

Experience: Senior(5+ yrs) and Mid-Level(2+ yrs).

Must have a good understanding of anatomy, skeleton structure, joints, facial muscles, dynamics and character motion, etc.

The rigger will also write MEL/Python scripts to streamline production pipelines and develop new pipeline solutions to adapt to the changing needs of the animation team and keep up with workflow.

Basic programming languages such as C, C++, Maya API, etc. will be a plus.

Software Proficiency: MAYA

LIGHTING ARTIST

Experience: Mid-Level(2+ yrs) and Fresher Lighting Artists

Must have good knowledge of Arnold Lights and shaders along with passes and their utilization.

Should be willing to work with rendering and compositing department.

Basic knowledge of Nuke Compositing.

Software Proficiency: MAYA – Arnold, Nuke, etc.

HAIR/FUR ARTIST

Experience: Mid Level(2+ yrs)

Must have a good Knowledge of software such as Xgen, Yeti and Maya Hair&Fur.

Shading and texturing fur/hair with Arnold.

Experience with dynamic hair simulation.

Software Proficiency: MAYA, XGEN or YETI

CHIEF ASSIST TO CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Experience: (Screenplay/Visualizer)

We are looking for someone who must take into account the ideas of director, producer and production designer he/she is working with.

Should assist the Director in preparing ‘The shooting script’ which entails storyboard, camera, animation, lighting and shot instructions.

Must always have a grip on the provided stories in detail, including physical environments and the moods of the characters to maintain the continuity of several scenes of the story.

Must produce a synopsis and rewrite or make various versions of the scripts He/She is working on.

Must be able to understand the process of film-making which includes vfx, sfx, animation and editing.

Must possess the ability to work and collaborate with visual effects unit, Animation Dept. and others.

Must have a good hold on both Spoken and Written English & Hindi language.

Experienced person in the relative field is preferred but a Fresher with creative instinct and having a good Educational background (Diploma/Professional Courses) related to this feild can also apply.

To apply, kindly send your resume along with showreel link to karco.recruitment@gmail.com

or call on 0916782156