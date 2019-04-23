KARCO ANIMATION STUDIOS

KARCO ANIMATION STUDIO is a Mumbai based leading Animation Studio for the past 10 years.
With a team of dedicated highly skilled 3D Artists on its payroll today and catering to more than 200 clients worldwide KARCO is recognized as a global brand in Maritime Industry for providing top class 3D Animated Videos.
For our new Project we are looking for artists in the following departments:
RIGGING ARTIST
Experience: Senior(5+ yrs) and Mid-Level(2+ yrs).
- Must have a good understanding of anatomy, skeleton structure, joints, facial muscles, dynamics and character motion, etc.
- The rigger will also write MEL/Python scripts to streamline production pipelines and develop new pipeline solutions to adapt to the changing needs of the animation team and keep up with workflow.
- Basic programming languages such as C, C++, Maya API, etc. will be a plus.
Software Proficiency: MAYA
LIGHTING ARTIST
Experience: Mid-Level(2+ yrs) and Fresher Lighting Artists
- Must have good knowledge of Arnold Lights and shaders along with passes and their utilization.
- Should be willing to work with rendering and compositing department.
- Basic knowledge of Nuke Compositing.
Software Proficiency: MAYA – Arnold, Nuke, etc.
HAIR/FUR ARTIST
Experience: Mid Level(2+ yrs)
- Must have a good Knowledge of software such as Xgen, Yeti and Maya Hair&Fur.
- Shading and texturing fur/hair with Arnold.
- Experience with dynamic hair simulation.
Software Proficiency: MAYA, XGEN or YETI
CHIEF ASSIST TO CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Experience: (Screenplay/Visualizer)
- We are looking for someone who must take into account the ideas of director, producer and production designer he/she is working with.
- Should assist the Director in preparing ‘The shooting script’ which entails storyboard, camera, animation, lighting and shot instructions.
- Must always have a grip on the provided stories in detail, including physical environments and the moods of the characters to maintain the continuity of several scenes of the story.
- Must produce a synopsis and rewrite or make various versions of the scripts He/She is working on.
- Must be able to understand the process of film-making which includes vfx, sfx, animation and editing.
- Must possess the ability to work and collaborate with visual effects unit, Animation Dept. and others.
- Must have a good hold on both Spoken and Written English & Hindi language.
- Experienced person in the relative field is preferred but a Fresher with creative instinct and having a good Educational background (Diploma/Professional Courses) related to this feild can also apply.
To apply, kindly send your resume along with showreel link to karco.recruitment@gmail.com
or call on 0916782156