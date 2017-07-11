KARCO ANIMATION STUDIO

KARCO ANIMATION STUDIO is a one of the leading Animation Studio in 3D Animated Marine Safety Videos world wide in the Maritime Industry for the past 10 Years.

With a team of dedicated highly skilled 3D Artists on its payroll today and catering to more than 200 clients worldwide KARCO is recognized as a global brand in the Maritime Industry for providing top class 3D Animated Videos.

We are expanding our Studio and we are looking for talented and experienced artists in the following departments:

1) CG Software & Pipeline Engineer :

Currently seeking an expert CG Software & Pipeline Engineer who can develop/modify utility tools and user interfaces (UI) to automate the animation process and the entire workflow, enabling assets flow, scene assembly and scene manipulation using Python, pyQT, Mel, C/C++

Experience working with APIs of industry standard applications such as Maya, Arnold and Nuke.

Knowledge of Rendering, Shading, CharFX and other related areas a plus.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: Maya, Python, Mel, pyQT, C/C++

2) Character Animator :

Should have a good knowledge of character key framing, movement, realistic & cartoonish animation and Character expressions. Must excel at the Principles of Animation with high quality timing, weight, and acting skills.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: MAYA

3) Lighting Artist :

Should have a good knowledge with different lighting tools in Maya and should posses good knowledge of Arnold shaders along with its passes and their utilization.

Should be good at working with rendering and compositing department.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: MAYA – Arnold, Nuke, etc.

4) Compositing Artist :

Constructing the final image by combining layers of different render passes, FX, graphics, and background plates. Creating mattes wherever necessary. Art and Motion Graphics background will be a plus.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: Nuke.

All applications should be sent to the following email ID: karco.recruitment@gmail.com