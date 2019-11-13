International delegates to grace the aisles of IndiaJoy Festival 2019

Billed as one of the largest and significant platforms in the world for Digital, Media and Entertainment, IndiaJoy Festival is all set to blaze a trail of sub-events ranging from the celebration of VFX industry to OTT space and social media.

Like last year, this year too, the festival is poised to not only bring country’s linchpins of the M & E space under one umbrella but also play host to a flurry of international delegates who will be jetting down to the city of Hyderabad.

In a bid to encourage innovation and collaboration in the content-creation industry; be it music, gaming, cinema or OTT, the festival will put the wind in the sails of creators and impart veritable sets of inputs from subject matter experts who will be playing an active role in proceedings of the event.

Amongst many international delegates, Korea’s delegation will be gracing the aisles of IndiaJoy Festival 2019. Korean Game development companies include CARET GAMES, Hello Jadoo, vespa, Meerkat Games, Grampus, Xrisp, Danuqn, Macro Graph Spark all, The Plan G and C2 Monsters.

Speaking to AnimationXpress, Korea’s digital content pavilion spokesperson shared, “Indiajoy is the largest game and animation exhibition in India so MOIBA sees this opportunity is a great chance to expand and lengthen the partnership in between Korea and India. Bringing the top companies from Korea to join India Joy, MOIBA is carrying a willingness of exchanging the market’s information of Korea with India. In fact, MOIBA is actively interacting and expect a lot with Indian market Going with MOIBA this time is 10 top companies from Korea in content field such as games, animation, VFX, etc. They are leaders in Korea in these fields and open to share and build up an international partnership with Indian market.”

With its myriad offerings, IndiaJoy Festival is setting a benchmark by forging, catalysing and facilitating a connectivity platform for investors and industry players from around the world. Over 400 International delegation from 50+ countries expected to attend the event will boost Hyderabad’s visibility in the global VFX, Toons, Gaming and Entertainment industry, while exploring the huge India market as well as markets in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

Representation from Canada includes gaming giants such as Kabam Inc, known worldwide for their Marvel the Avengers and Spider man game IP’s, Hyper Hippo Entertainment, a developer and publisher known for its hyper casual game, Adventure Capitalist, AMPD technologies, a technology solution provider for gaming companies expanding across continents. Also present will be Silo Entertainment offering co-production opportunities between Indian & Canadian companies; Launch Academy, a company providing support to international companies that are considering a North American expansion by offering them a soft landing in the market. India Joy will also see representation from Studio X Labs, a B.C. based company that offers dubbing services to animation/film and gaming companies in localised English. They also have a newly developed game funded by the industry agency (CreativeBC). In addition, DigiBC, British Columbia’s industry association for digital entertainment, encompassing animation, visual effects and gaming, will also be present at the event. This delegation is being supported by Trade and Invest British Columbia, the primary trade and investment promotion agency of the Government of British Columbia in India.

Extolling the importance of the event and discussing their plans, Trade & Invest British Columbia (TAIBC) managing director Rooma Kumar Bussi shared, “The primary objective of companies visiting from British Columbia, Canada is to meet with key stakeholders from the digital entertainment industry including gaming, animation or film. Companies are looking to better understand the opportunities in India and to explore partnerships with Indian companies. They are also keen to explore the potential for expansion of their subscriber/user base and co-production opportunities in India.”

With representation from so many countries, IndiaJoy festival is emerging as a mammoth annual event in the AVGC space that offer a vital platform to creators across the M & E sector.