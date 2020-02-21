Inscribe Graphics Limited

About the Company: Founded in January 2009, Inscribe Graphics LLC is a specialist

provider of artistic work in many domains. In Inscribe, one of their domain – 2D

Animation Department is looking for the below requirements for their upcoming new

projects.

Job Location : Bangalore

Designation: 2D Animator

Software : Harmony (Toon Boom) / Flash

Qualifications : Any / Preferred BFA, MFA & Any Art background

Experience : Juniors to seniors ( 2 Years Above), preferably worked in 2D Animated TV

series & movies.

Work Location: Chennai

Animating scenes according to the concept requirement.

He/she must have a strong understanding of movements and facial expressions of

characters especially focus on timing, anticipation and secondary actions. Handling end to end character animation and rigging.

Phone – John (HR) – +91 9094774757

Email – hranimation@inscribegraphics.com