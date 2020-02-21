Inscribe Graphics Limited

About the Company: Founded in January 2009, Inscribe Graphics LLC is a specialist
provider of artistic work in many domains. In Inscribe, one of their domain – 2D
Animation Department is looking for the below requirements for their upcoming new
projects.
Job Location : Bangalore
Designation: 2D Animator
Software : Harmony (Toon Boom) / Flash
Qualifications : Any / Preferred BFA, MFA & Any Art background
Experience : Juniors to seniors ( 2 Years Above), preferably worked in 2D Animated TV
series & movies.
Work Location: Chennai
- Animating scenes according to the concept requirement.
- He/she must have a strong understanding of movements and facial expressions of
characters especially focus on timing, anticipation and secondary actions.
- Handling end to end character animation and rigging.
Phone – John (HR) – +91 9094774757
Email – hranimation@inscribegraphics.com