February 21-2020
Inscribe Graphics Limited

3:02 pm 21/02/2020 By Anil Wanvari

About the Company: Founded in January 2009, Inscribe Graphics LLC is a specialist
provider of artistic work in many domains. In Inscribe, one of their domain – 2D
Animation Department is looking for the below requirements for their upcoming new
projects.

Job Location : Bangalore

Designation: 2D Animator

Software : Harmony (Toon Boom) / Flash

Qualifications : Any / Preferred BFA, MFA & Any Art background

Experience : Juniors to seniors ( 2 Years Above), preferably worked in 2D Animated TV
series & movies.
Work Location: Chennai

  • Animating scenes according to the concept requirement.
  • He/she must have a strong understanding of movements and facial expressions of
    characters especially focus on timing, anticipation and secondary actions.
  • Handling end to end character animation and rigging.

Phone – John (HR) – +91 9094774757

Email – hranimation@inscribegraphics.com

