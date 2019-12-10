Here are some glimpses of Singapore ComiCon 2019
3:00 pm 10/12/2019 By
AnimationXpress Team
Singapore Comic Con 2019, that was recently held at the Marina Bay Sands, saw hordes of fans lining up to get inside the mammoth event.
The event saw a scintillating crowd of almost every well-known comic character under the sun, and events around them were thronged by Singaporeans. Many recognisable characters made their attendance at the famed festival.
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore
ComiCon Singapore