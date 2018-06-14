Halo Media Works Pvt. Ltd. is a US based company, having Head office in Cleveland, Ohio and Sales & Production facilities in Malad, Mumbai – India with an existence 14+ years.

We are equipped with a full-fledged state-of-the-art production facility in India, catering to clients across the United States, Australia, Europe & United Kingdom. Comprised of a team of highly qualified, focused and skilled design professionals with a readiness to turnaround a job in the shortest possible timeframes.

We are specialized in full service 2D & 3D, Image, Video Post-Production & 3D Animation services. Our services at our 3D studio encompass everything in the CGI pipeline from full 3D character animation, medical animation, architectural visualization, product renders, and visual effects (VFX).

To achieve our mission, we are looking for the talented artists with creative minds.

3D Project Manager

Technical Knowledge will need technical/analytical skills to be able to solve problems that may come up during a typical work day. Will be analyzing data and making decisions that affect the project on a regular basis

Maintaining Co-ordination: Will be working with employees, customers and management, often spinning multiple plates at once.

Leadership Skills: Will have to keep your employees motivated, resolve conflicts and make hard decisions for your employees.

Quality Check from job-allocation to final output. Will have to maintain tight schedules keeping the quality in check.

Math and Budgeting: Project managers are expected to keep and maintain a budget in almost every field.

Excellent working knowledge of all 3d softwares especially Maya, 3DSMax, Zbrush, Photoshop

Minimum 8 Years’ Experience

Texturing Artist

Exceptional Texture creation ability; hand-painted textures is a plus.

Good Analytic eye for volumes, shapes, proportions, detail distribution, color & materials composition.

Able to work from photo reference or concept art when available, as well as ability to provide their own

Intuitive understanding of 3D visualization and the ability to sense scale and materials

Work in close collaboration with creative designers

Highly proficient in Maya & Photoshop (Bodypaint & Zbrush,Mari,Substance highly recommended). Knowledge of traditional texturing techniques

Knowledge of human anatomy, materials, and manufacturing principles a plus

Strong traditional art or crafting skills

Passion for detail, quality and the pursuit of artistic excellence.

Motion Graphics

Create highly engaging complex animations for a diverse array of media, including smartphones, tablets and the web.

Work with illustrators, designers and instructional designers to understand the project scope and objectives. Assist in the creation of animation storyboards.

Prepare conceptual layouts for the motion graphic project. Provide accurate time estimates for each part of the process.

Assist in selecting appropriate audio, graphic and animation styles for the project.

Encoding, converting and editing videos and adding effects/elements to enhance motion graphics.

Support the design and illustration team with photo editing, bespoke illustration and icon design.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to solve an array of challenges through visual design

Manage time effectively, ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

Modeling Artist

Interpret drawings and verbal instructions into 3D models and prototypes that meet all technological and aesthetic standards using a combination of hand modeling techniques and the 3D software Zbrush.

Produce precise models from 2D artwork and see them through from start to finish.

Ability to solve complex designs by developing and implementing 3D solutions for designers

Intuitive understanding of 3D visualization and the ability to sense scale and materials.

Research design and 3D modeling technology by attending industry tradeshows.

2-3 years of 3D modeling (Zbrush+Maya) experience. Knowledge of traditional modeling techniques & Photoshop a plus. Knowledge of MudBox Software

Highly creative as well as technical and problem solving.

Knowledge of human anatomy, materials, and manufacturing principles a plus.

Knowledge and experience with modeling materials.

Lighting Artist

Should have strong sense of light & shadow demonstrated by artwork and knowledge of colour theory

Able to follow design reference and have sympathy with wide range of styles. Also be able to light characters and environments, interior & exterior, different times of day, etc.

An understanding of composition and the ability to enhance mood by lighting

Good working knowledge of computer animation packages, particularly maya, 2D paint software and various industry-standard rendering programs, such as Vray, Arnold and Mental Ray

Also should have working knowledge of palettes and CLUTs (Colour Look Up Tables)

Be able to work with shaders & textures and have a good understanding of maths & physics.

Understand the principles of cinematography including depth of field, density, use of filters

Be able to deliver on schedule, working calmly and efficiently under pressure

Show respect for the procedures and requirements of a particular studio, production or pipeline

Should have knowledge of the requirements of the relevant health & safety legislation and procedures.

3 D Animator

Working knowledge of Maya is a must

Knowledge of animation and layout.

Ability to learn and utilize new software as required

Strong ability to take direction

Ability to independently address and solve technical and artistic issues in a timely manner

Company Website : www.halomediaworks.com

All applications should be sent to the following email ID:

E-mail ID : trupti@halomediaworks.com