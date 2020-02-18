‘Guilty’: Netflix dishes out the trailer for Kiara Advani-starrer

Johar’s digital-focused arm Dharmatic — an extension of Dharma Productions — has produced Guilty, with Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta also in the role of producer in addition to Johar.

Guilty will be their fifth collaboration of Johar and Netflix after the romantic anthology film Lust Stories, the terrible action film Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror anthology film Ghost Stories, and the dating reality show What The Love? With Karan Johar.

Ma Anand Sheela documentary; a Madhuri Dixit-led series from Baar Baar Dekho writer Sri Rao, and relationship anthology film The Other (working title), starring the likes of Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul are still in the works

“Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend (Advani), this story makes us question who is truly ‘guilty’ in such circumstances.”

Guilty will release 6 March 2020 on Netflix.