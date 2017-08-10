Glimpses from “The Art of Motion Graphics & VFX”

Animation Xpress in association with Adobe organised the seminar “The Art of Motion Graphics and VFX” Alt+ Clt+Del: Reboot and Update at The Club, Mumbai on 9 August, 2017. The seminar had guest speakers who are industry experts like Gaurav Kanwal and Guru Vaidya from Adobe,CEO Contiloe Pictures Abhimanyu Singh, Anand Babu and Ganesh Kotale from Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai. They shared their insights on motion graphics, animation & VFX.The audience included VFX and animation supervisors, creative heads, studio heads, motion graphics artists in large numbers.