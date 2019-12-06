Forbes’ 30 publishes their under 30 2020 gaming lineup

Each year, Forbes publishes the lists spanning 20 industries, highlighting the top 30 people under 30 years old. This time, Forbes has introduced its 2020 lineup for gaming. A panel of four judges selected the top personalities in gaming to appear in the exemplary annual 30 under 30 list.

Stephanie Bush, founder and CEO at IndieCade

Matt Booty, corporate vice president at Xbox Game Studios

Jason Rubin, vice president special gaming initiatives at Facebook

Aileena Xu, president of esports at TSM.



Within the list of 30 personalities and gaming sensations for 2020, the most notable inclusions were Nick “NickEh30” Amyoony, Dominique “SonixFox” McLean, and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler.

NickEh30 made waves in 2019 by streaming exclusively on YouTube and focusing on Fortnite. He made a notable move to Twitch at the end of August, though. He’s popular for his family-friendly content while tying up with major brands like Electronic Arts.

Almost every gamer knows of SonixFox, an FGC legend who publicly battles for their LGBTQ allies. They were voted as the best esports player of the year at the 2018 Video Game Awards.

Ewok, the first female to sign with FaZe Clan, made a huge splash in 2019. Last month, she signed an exclusivity deal to stream on Mixer alongside Michael “shroud” Grzesiek and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Forbes’ complete 30 under 30 list for gaming can be found here.