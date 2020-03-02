‘Dragon Ball Z’, Bugs Bunny voice actor killed

Voice actor Luis Alfonso Mendoza, 55, was killed in the neighborhood of Portales Norte in Mexico City on Saturday afternoon. He was the spanish voice of Gohan on Dragon Ball Z and Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Mendoza voiced the Spanish dub of Gohan since 1996. Besides Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Mendoza voiced Count Duckula, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Leonardo, Kon from Bleach, and more. He also provided dubbing for live-action Fresh Prince’s Carlton, Karate Kids’ Daniel LaRusso, Joey on Friends, and The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon.

According to media reports (in Spanish), Mendoza was killed during a dispute with a tenant who was renting studio space from him. The assailant also murdered Mendoza’s wife, Lourdes Adame, and brother-in-law. The attacker, who subsequently shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt, is alive, in “serious condition.”

Mendoza’s castmates on Dragon Ball Z have posted condolences on Twitter.