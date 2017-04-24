Digital Domain

Digital Domain, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences, is setting up its state-of-the-art VFX studio in Hyderabad, India.

Digital Domain’s groundbreaking visual effects appear in films such as “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and recent blockbusters “Furious 7” and “Deadpool.” Our artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Oscars, Clios, BAFTAs, and Cannes Lions.

We are now putting together an enthusiastic, multi-faceted team and welcome applications from candidates with relevant Visual Effects experience in live action movies, across all levels & functions.

Creative & Technical Team: Artists, Leads & Supervisors for Paint, Roto, CG, Compositing, Match-move, FX, Matte-Paint, Pipeline, Production, Editorial, Training

Support Team: HR, Administration, Finance, Payroll, IT/Systems.

Come by to meet our recruitment team on April 28, 29 and 30 between 10 AM and 6 PM.

You can email us your CVs and show-reels (wherever applicable) at hripplesolutions@gmail.com. We look forward to meeting you!