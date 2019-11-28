Cyber Group Studios announces new slate of international sales

Cyber Group Studios has secured a raft of international deals with leading broadcasters including Disney, ABC and Discovery for broadcast across Europe and Asia Pacific.

In Western Europe, Disney Channel has pre-bought 26 x 22-minute adventure-comedy Droners, screened at this year’s MIP Junior, for France and Benelux. The 2D/CGI series has also been pre-sold to TF1 for France. Disney also snapped up season one of 52 x 11-minute Mini Ninjas for the Netherlands, while Discovery has taken 2D-animated comic book adaptation Ernest and Rebecca for Italy.

As for Eastern Europe, TVP ABC has grabbed the 52 x 11-minute preschool show Gigantosaurus, as well as 26 x 22-minute series’ Tom Sawyer and Zorro The Chronicles for Poland. Meanwhile, fellow Polish broadcaster ITI Neovision has picked up a pair of 52 x 11-minute programs in Mirette Investigates and the aforementioned Ernest and Rebecca.

Considering the Eastern European sales, broadcaster Prava i Prevodi has purchased four library titles—two 78 x seven-minute series Raju the Rickshaw and Patch Pillows, 52 x seven-minute show Guess What?, and 40 x 24-minute series Animalia—for Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Croatia.

In the Asia Pacific region, ABC Australia has acquired 52 x 11-minute 2D and CG-animated supernatural comedy Sadie Sparks (pictured); Shanghai Senyu Culture Media has added 39 x 11-minute series Mia for China; and PTS has landed Gigantosaurus for Taiwan.

Mademoizelle Zazie and Mini Ninjas season two will travel to Canal+ in Myanmar; Leo the Wildlife Ranger and Zak Jinks will launch on Cineplex/True Visions in Thailand; The Pirates Next Door and The Long Long Holiday have been scooped up by TVB for Hong Kong; and Mini Ninjas season one will spin-kick to SCTV in Vietnam.

Barind in Bangladesh has acquired a package of programs, including Ozie Boo Save the Planet (78 x 7’ HD CGI), season 1 of Mini Ninjas (104 x 11’ HD CGI) and feature film Iqbal, Tale of a Fearless Child (80’ HD CGI).