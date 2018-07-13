Latest Videos


5:33 pm 13/07/2018 By AnimationXpress Team

BRIO studio a leading digital production studio based in Pune, specialise in delivering quality Animation content with multi-platform distribution. currently working on various animation projects for television and  digital platform. There is an immediate openings for the following positions:

We Are Hiring For Following Positions

For all Job Applications and other opportunities.

Please mail us at jobs@brio-studio.com

Please mention job code in subject line.

 Storyboard Artist :

Exp 6 to 12 yrs

CODE: STB-A

3D Animators:

Exp 4 to 12 yrs

CODE: ANIM-A

Modeling Artist:

Exp 2 to 8 yrs

CODE: MOD-A

FX Artist:

Exp 2 to 6 yrs

CODE: FX-A

Matte Painters:

Exp 6 to 12 yrs

CODE: MAT-P

Lighting Artist:

Exp 4 to 8 yrs

CODE: LIT-A

Concept Artist:

Exp 6 to 12 yrs

CODE: CNP-A

Production Co-ordinator:

Exp 2 to 6 yrs

CODE: PROD-CO

Business Development Executive:

Exp 8 to 12 yrs.

CODE: BD-E

