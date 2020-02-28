Best Online Casino Graphics

Over the last ten years, online slot games have become increasingly powerful. While these games were once relatively basic, they are now massive productions that rival the graphical intensity and play-ability of console games. In this article, we will look at what happened in the online slot realm that allowed games to become graphically excellent.

When visiting an online casino, it is visibly clear that there was a point where online casino games went to a new level in terms of quality. For example, NetBet casino online allows players to choose from classic slots from 15 years ago to modern titles. It is evident newer online slots are more graphically intense and much more dynamic.

Below are some of the key drivers of the shift in quality:

Technology Improved

Perhaps the most obvious reason why online slots are so amazing now compared to before is technology. Through each generation, game developers have simply been working with what they had. If older online slot games look limited in their animation quality, its because the technology was restrictive.

More recently, technology has allowed developers to create richer slot experiences built on 3D rendered graphics, high-definition resolution, and excellent audio quality. It is also worth pointing out that the increased popularity of online slots has allowed developers to spend more money creating games. These days, the best online slots have a budget that matches full console games and the results often speak for themselves.

Smartphones have transformed the online casino industry. More people can now access games in the palm of their hand and play online slots anywhere. The power of smartphones means there is no loss in quality, allowing for the exact same experience you would get on a PC.

Licensing Characters

Over the years, slot developers have understood a good way to attract players is to create a slot based on a popular movie, TV show, band, or character. Pop culture and online slots are a perfect match. Because online slots are very close to video games in terms of playability, they can do justice to pop culture hits.

This has been encapsulated by the increasing popularity of online slots based on comic book movies and characters. In fact, most slot game catalogs on online casinos are dominated by these slots, based on characters from Marvel (Iron-man, Thor, The Avengers) and DC (Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman).

Developers officially license IP and are able to put massive resources into creating a graphically intensive online slot. This is added to by increasingly rich storylines, wonderful animations, and strong gameplay elements. Online slots based on licensed IP can now often combine the best aspects of the slot experience, cinematic visuals, and console-like gameplay.

The Future

What’s perhaps most interesting about the ongoing development of slot games is that this new era of graphics seems to be just the beginning. As ever, new innovations in technology are promising to yield many changes. For example, virtual reality is slowly starting to impact the online casino realm and could have major influences on how online slots look in the future.