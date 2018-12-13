‘Avengers: Endgame logo’ imbued with Thanosian hues; Purple and Gold

Avengers: Endgame has added a new colour scheme to the logo which is indicative of the overarching focus of the movie since it is clearly symbolic of Thanos’ appearance.

The new purple and gold logo, which was added as the cover photo for the official Avengers movie on Wednesday features the familiar Avengers logo in the purple colour shades running down swallowing the slight off-red all the way down with golden borders while the film’s subtitle is conversely golden with traces of purple along the way.

The colour scheme of the new logo dovetails with the Mad Titan’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s also relevant since Endgame will be focused on the aftermath of Thanos’ Decimation event as well as the hero’s effort to set things straight.

In the recent trailer, it was seen that Thanos can be caught in a quick glimpse as he walks among the crops in the field. The armour he wore at the start is seen as a scarecrow while Thanos himself is wearing a white. canvas-like shirt.

As for Thanos himself, though, the Mad Titan appears to have undergone something of a wardrobe change for Endgame. In the recently-released trailer for the eagerly anticipated film, Thanos can be caught in a quick glimpse as he walks among the crops in his field. The armour he wore at the beginning of Infinity War is seen to be displayed as a scarecrow while Thanos himself is wearing a white, canvas-like shirt.

“He’s like a holy warrior. Once he puts his armour down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise. Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him. He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life,” Anthony Russo told Uproxx.

Avengers: Endgame is slated for release on 26 April 2019.