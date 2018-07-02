Anibrain is an award winning VFX and Creative Studio specializing in creating stunning visuals for all screens.

In just over a decade we have partnered with film makers and leading VFX facilities globally to provide VFX services on over 150 international blockbusters. We are passionate about telling your story through breathtaking visuals that dazzle audiences the world over. It is no wonder then, the best in the business come to us for cooking up visual treats!

With our 700 people strong team in India, we provide our global clients with a partner who understands the complexities and creative challenges of modern day VFX.

Over the past decade, we have successfully collaborated with some of the greatest filmmakers of our time to help deliver their vision onscreen and ignite the storytelling process.

And did we mention security? We take great pains to ensure that your data gets the attention it deserves. We work with studios to ensure that not only are we certified but are constantly training our staff to follow best practices.

Job Location: Kalyani Nagar, Pune