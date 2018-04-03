Adnet Global is a flagship, IT-enabled Services Company of the Advani Group of Companies, a family-owned business with more than 60 years of experience behind it and is headquartered in Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra ,India.
For the past decade and a half, Adnet has been the preferred creative solutions provider for some of the world’s leading content creators, users and resellers.
Our repertoire of bespoke solutions spans the creative, back office, and IT enabled domains. Our 600+ team of creative professionals are based out of our two digital refineries in India and Sri Lanka.
Our consistent track record in enhancing our clients’ business outcomes make us a formidable partner for companies.
Location:- Worli, Mumbai
Lighting Artist
Experience: 01 to 02 years in CGI industry
Job Description: Lighting artist for realistic interior & exterior scenes lighting. Automobile lighting in Studio environment using Vray for Maya or 3D Studio Max.
Job Requirements:
- Good understanding of directional lighting for realistic highlights and shadows.
- Autodesk 3D Studio Max, Autodesk Maya 2014 and V-Ray.
- Eye for minute details is required.
- Expertise in Shading & Physical material properties.
- Knowledge of nuke or other compositing software is a plus.
CGI – 3D modeler
Experience: 01 to 02 years in CGI industry
Job Description: 3D modeller to model realistic Cars, Furniture and Products using photographs and sketches.
Job Requirements:
- Passionate about hard surface model creation.
- Good understanding of perspective and mesh-flow.
- Autodesk Maya 2014 OR Autodesk 3D Studio Max 2016.
- Texture creation Using Adobe Photoshop or any other texturing software’s.
- Additional knowledge of Z-Brush, Blender or any other 3D software will be an added advantage.
Senior Executive- Retouching (High end – Retouching)
Experience: 3+ years’ experience in Photoshop retouching. Knowledge of relevant Photoshop softwares.
Job Requirements:
- Team Management
- Evaluate overall project performance on a regular basis to provide confidence that the project will satisfy the relevant quality standards
- Monitor specific project results to determine if they comply with relevant quality standards and identify ways to remove causes of poor performance
- Determining the information and communication needs of the stakeholders, who needs what information, when will they need it, and how will it be given to them
- Collecting and distributing performance information. This includes status reporting, progress measurement and forecasting
- Managing changes to the project without unduly affecting the stated objectives and benefits
- Ensures documents and major digital assets are complete, current, and stored appropriately
- Work with production to create appropriate production schedule
- Understands client contracts and billing procedures and ensure timely and accurate invoicing
- Initiates pricing/estimating process
- Preparing and analyzing reports and sharing the same with customers and team Members.
Please send in your resume to hr@adnetglobal.com
and include the position for which you are applying in the subject line of the email