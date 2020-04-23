Actors Who Have Benefited From the Rise of Gaming

Gaming has grown to be a massive industry in recent years. It generated approximately $152 billion globally, in 2019. This financial information is hardly surprising given that there are around 2.4 billion gamers in the world.

Many familiar acting faces have taken advantage of the growth of the gaming industry. They have begun to make money from their voice acting skills. How have these opportunities opened up and which actors might you hear when you are playing your favourite games?

The rise of gaming

Acting opportunities have increased in availability as the world of gaming has continued to grow, as discussed in an interesting research piece from Betway. Today, big name game publishers like Activision and 2K Games produce top quality games like the Call of Duty and the Borderlands series. Images and soundtracks are a vital feature of all video games. This is where famous voices come into their own.

Famous faces using their voices in games

There are many top names in the acting world who have relished the opportunity to give a voice to game characters. Here are some of the most famous examples :-

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is famous for stand out performances in films like The Darkest Hour, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Air Force One. Outside of the world of films, Oldman has voiced characters in Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: World at War.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell has appeared in some top TV shows including Veronica Mars and House of Lies. When it comes to the world of games, she is best known as the voice of Lucy in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L Jackson is without doubt one of the coolest actors on the planet. This applies just as much in games such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as it does in classic films like Pulp Fiction and The Avengers series.

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman is known to film and TV fans for his performances in classics like Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy. In recent years he has become equally well-known to gaming fans, for his voice performance in the Fallout series and other games.

Mark Hamill

There is no doubt that in the film world Mark Hamill is most famous for his performance as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series. However, gaming fans may know him better as the Joker in numerous Batman games.

There seems to be no sign of any slow down in the growth of the gaming industry. Therefore, it seems likely that many familiar faces from the TV and film world will continue to bring their talents to popular video game titles.