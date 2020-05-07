9th Asian Animation Summit (AAS) scheduled in Bali in November 2020

Despite the ongoing global crisis due to COVID-19, the ninth-annual Asian Animation Summit (AAS) has been scheduled to happen in Bali, Indonesia between 18 to 20 November.

During the three-day event, up to 30 brand-new projects from Indonesia, Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and elsewhere which are looking for financing and partners in the APAC market, will be presented. Japan is participating as a partner region for the first time this year.

Almost 50 per cent of projects that debuted at past AAS events have since gone into production, including popular series such as The Curious World of Linda (2018), Bluey (2016 Best in Show winner), Balloon Barnyard (2014), Kuu Kuu Harajuku (2013) and Bottersnikes & Gumbles (2012).

About 88 per cent of producers who have presented projects at AAS, have said that they met critical broadcast and financing partners at the event. And 95 per cent of them said, attending AAS has helped them establish important relationships with international producers.

AAS 2020 is owned and produced by Kidscreen, with generous support from hosting partner BAPAREKRAF (Indonesia); and presenting and supporting partners KOCCA (Korea), MDEC (Malaysia), Create NSW and Screen Queensland (Australia), DITP (Thailand) and VIPO (Japan).

Registration for AAS 2020 is presently going on with a significant early-bird discount till 28 August. Given the uncertainty due to the COVID pandemic, organiser Kidscreen has adjusted its cancellation policy for the event so that if the live-event is cancelled, all event registration fees will be fully refunded.