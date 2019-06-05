Is blockchain technology a game-changer?

Blockchain technology has avowed and mystified tech-enthusiasts around the world. Touted to have the capacity to disrupt the conventional way processes are carried out, Blockchain has been emerging as an enigmatic game-changer yet people scarcely have awareness of the full extent of its applications. In order to get a grasp on the intricacies of blockchain technology, we spoke to Lumiere CEO Patrice Poujol who is a PhD holder on matters of Blockchain.

What are your plans? How do you foresee the market?

Well, we don’t have straight focus with India but funnily enough and this is not something we forced or anything. We are dealing with some foreign developers, especially in India. Our team is scattered around the world, different types..Ukraine, San Francisco .. So It’s completely centralised in a way. Also India and quite frankly it was surprising but India came to us rather than we going to India. We were doing a promotion for this man from India who has linked “Humans of blockchain” and he writes articles about people behind the blockchain project. He was extremely excited about blockchain technologies. He is a computer scientist. I saw a lot of interest coming from India and I saw a presentation on how Blockchain can be used for media. I can’t tell you much about the technology but you should come to the panel tomorrow.

It’s like the internet. it’s a technology which can have applications in a lot of different fields. I personally know people who started with finance but it has a lot of applications like in Healthcare now, identity, what I mean identity is not “BIG BROTHER” it means when refugee crisis like it happened in Syria. It’s a way to track people not necessarily to say Hey You should be here or you’re doing something wrong, No. It’s a way to keep people safe, if you lose your passport, for example, UNICEF as well there was a hearing for example, where they were giving people value so they can actually buy food, could have a decent living experience. I haven’t been on the ground with these projects so maybe you would want to research about them

Could you talk to us about its applications?

It has many applications, supply chain management is another sector. I have my doubts about some aspects of it but at some level, it works with everything. It works particularly well with a digital licence. Whether it is about certificate or music or anything that has to do with the creative industry because creative industries are digitised now. Suppose you’ve got an E-book coming out, then you can just get the printout or download. it’s very simple, you just sign in and that’s it. It’s E now. E-Book, E-Library, CD’s are passe now. Who uses CD’s now? (laughs)

Everything is so accessible now. It’s about accessibility you know anytime, anywhere. I can instantly find my favourite music at the click of a button.

It’s not to say that the physical copies have been wiped out. People still use VHS, vinyl for music but the big chunk of the market is non-physical now. It’s digital. When you look at blockchain technology it’s absolutely possible to connect any digital asset to the blockchain which makes it very easy to track right from the moment it is produced. You will see many people on the panel whose business models can make piracy a thing of the past. make it redundant, that’s the beauty of it. you don’t even need it. The legacy industry has tried to watermark all the content trying to find ways to trace back all the perpetrators trying to find people who are downloading the content immediately and they could never do it successfully but the blockchain is thinking about it differently. The model has shifted to a point that people can watch content free or even in some cases pay for. Model is completely shifting, once you have this model, it’s irrelevant why would you pirate it?

True, It’s only a matter of time as to when it becomes available.

There is a potential of a virus etc. It would take forever because it gives it legally from the rights point of you. Once this goes through, people in the future will laugh about it saying hey that’s what we used to do (piracy) which doesn’t make sense in the current context. Then there is a distribution aspect which means traceability in the creative universe that has music and arts under its umbrella, it means that you have centres of power, its about power. Power is at the centre of it. which means money is centralised, it means if you’re a creator it will be very difficult sometime unless you are extremely famous to get paid or to be paid on time and you can ask around. I have seen that first hand. What blockchain allows is instead of having a human intervention in the system of accountancy with a lot of intermediaries paying you royalties which can be a very lengthy process very costly paper waste which takes time takes forever two years with the royalties that you are going to have. Even for producers, if you wanna make your next film, you have to wait for a long time. You have to wait a year and a half before you make your next film but with this system if it’s designed properly, you can get your royalties within days automatically and through micropayments because the problem with royalties and the world we live in today is that they can not send you in paper it is all in cheques so they accumulate on a collection account and when it reaches a certain level then you get paid but with micropayments somebody clicks and only for ten cents and you get paid on it, the transfer doesn’t cost anything. it’s not like cheque processing or a wire transfer with a bank that will cost something. Although it does cost something, it’s a fraction. I don’t want to talk too much about crypto, I’d prefer if you stayed with Blockchain because the thing about cryptos is that it’s another topic altogether.

Obstacles?

I am saying this is what blockchain can do but there are obstacles of a different nature. Obstacles if I describe them to you I will have to go very deep into them. Scalability is an issue. Micro payments are not ready on a global scale but in a year or so companies are working on this. There are companies that are trying to solve these issues in micropayments. There are companies that are trying to ensure the security of these payments. Internet is centralised they have servers but they are not centralised completely. Your phone my phone whatever tariff is there are nodes. At the moment the internet doesn’t work that way. All these are nodes but they are connected to one single server, if the server goes down, it’s all gone. We create the network with 12 12 12 12 12 that is completely different from the internet but it still works. even if your phone goes down, the network still exists. Even if all of our phones go down, it’s super resilient. It’s unofficial I heard this is not a new technology it was actually developed in the nineties more than 20 years old. More examples of decentralisation in the past. there is a man who was really important in the development of this technology I am not going to say. Toshi Nakamoto no, although that name comes up a lot its Nick Zebu because he is the guy who really wrote small contracts he is not the only one, there is a group of people

Again I don’t have official proof and I have to do a bit more research about that but this was created in the case of a major environmental collapse, a global disaster or in the case of an alien invasion, if the central server goes down, it’s all gone and the data will be lost forever you know but with the blockchain technology the data doesn’t get lost, it’s good or bad, I don’t know. But if you put something on it, it stays forever

There are pros and cons to it..

This is the real debate but this is not the debate we’re going to have tomorrow but yes on Facebook and traditional sites, you have concerns about privacy and you can work around it but the prospect of something not being erased.. who will you give permission to? who can access?

You can delete it?

No, you can not delete the data, it will remain in the block which has a history of the chain. That’s an obstacle I believe or it can be a super amazing thing. When someone tries to spread fake news, we will know him forever and the other attacks like quantum computer attacks. Quantum computers are not there yet. But even if you put the powers of India Russia China U.S.A all put together, you will not be able to change the chain.

It’s not exactly true because it’s also 51 per cent of the consensus basically it’s a very safe system so I was talking about resilience in terms of quantum computers. Quantum computers are going to be so powerful they are already thinking about how to go about that, it might upset the entire model. Again I am not a technician at that level but there are people already working on those solutions because they know in 10 years or 15 years it might be a problem otherwise so we are anticipating that we don’t have to regret later. There used to be an environmental effect with respect to the blockchain as well. In order to validate transaction in the chain, you had to use a lot of computers. It was not good for the environment. The new method will not use a lot of computational power which means it won’t be bad for the environment in the future which means people staking a certain amount of cryptos they are changing the entire vision of the chain

You think the crypto will survive in the future because in India it is not that much. In India people still, don’t believe that there is only a small percentage. I have friends who have invested there.

The U.S government is very careful about it now. There has been a lot of scams. It doesn’t mean everything was a scam in the legitimate companies are working today to provide crypto-related solutions. There are people working in talent agencies. There are people working on ensuring safeguards against scamming also. There are many companies using blockchain technology successfully. There are folks from Ireland who have a ticketing system. They developed a product with this. There are folks from Korea who are doing a project that will support the emerging filmmakers

It’s a very good project I think.

With India, we talk about global connectivity especially Network internet that is global. Network internet that will be global but legislation and rules in each country depending on the culture you are from are different. If you go to Saudi Arabia you are going to have different laws from the laws in Mumbai if you go to Beijing or Paris or New York.I mean the laws differ from state to state within the USA. That is a difficulty because what is allowed in one jurisdiction is not allowed in the other. And when you have a uniform system like this you can not take everything into account. I think to be able to resolve this, people have to agree collectively.

It will take time. Its implication in the M & E space.

Movies can be a difficult thing because the obstacles are intermediaries and vested interests. People have a great interest in keeping things the way they are. What we wanna do is instead of going head to head with people which is what Netflix did, we are trying to integrate and go for a smooth transition. The journey will take quite a few steps

If done right, it will be very fair and balanced. Or maybe it will be incorporated or restored I don’t know. That’s another obstacle. There is a chance to bring more creativity to get the audience more connected to the content People are tired of watching movies (sorry to sound racist) but directed by White guys in their 30’s. Maybe people want to watch a movie directed by maybe REEMA DAS. Proposing the same thing over and over again. I think it is going to prove a boon for India because you are amazing at making films. They wanna see something else.I think people are ready for this now. I think the blockbusters killed themselves.

Something somebody told me in Hollywood in the year 2017 when I went there that I am going to need a bullet-proof jacket.

In India, you have worked with moviemakers?

Not yet but we are looking to do it..

I can not tell you things because it’s very early on but I will be happy to update you when I do Hopefully by May. India has a very big role to play. You’ve got quite a lot of moviemaking going on there. Dangal was my favourite film. Our idea is not telling people what to do but working with people rather as a collaboration. I think India is fascinating because of its countries within a country. It’s hard to penetrate.