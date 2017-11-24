Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services for product engineering and solutions across industries including Broadcast, Communications and Automotive.
Tata Elxsi creates innovative products, services and experiences to build brands and help businesses grow. By intersecting design and technology, we help clients globally to bring new ideas and products to market.
Our services span across research and strategy, all the way up to Design, Visualisation – Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and is supported by a network of design studios, development centers and offices worldwide. We offer innovative, cost-effective and scalable solutions that enable brands to differentiate and win.
Requirement 1:
Skill: Lighting Artist
Experience: Junior level – 0-3 Years, mid-level 4 – 7 years & senior level – 8+ Years
Location: Mumbai
Description:
- Software knowledge technical Knowledge in shading and Lighting (VRay , Arnold , Mentalray, Redshift)
- Composting knowledge in Nuke and fusion
- Basic knowledge in MEL programming
- Platform: Windows and Linux
Requirement 2:
Skill: Animator
Experience: Junior level – 0-3 Years, mid-level 4 – 7 years & senior level – 8+ Years
Location: Mumbai
Description:
- An 3D MAYA CG animator should:
- -be creative, inventive and artistic
- -have drawing skills
- -be interested in art and design.
- -pay attention to detail
- -expected to meet deadlines and production schedules.
- -be observant and understand how people move and express emotions
- -have good communication
- -work well as part of a team and be able to take direction from senior animators, supervisors and clients.”
Requirement 3: Assets
Skill: Modeling Artists
Experience: Junior level – 0-3 Years, mid-level 4 – 7 years & senior level – 8+ Years
Location: Mumbai
Description:
- Knowledge of Maya/ 3DS Max and Z- Brush.
- Organic and hard surface modelling
- Ability to create detailed 3D environments and prop models as per references & technical specifications
- Ability to model from real life photo references
- Skills to create medium and low resolution models from high resolution models
- Sculpting skills in Z-Brush to generate normal and displacement maps
- cross functional knowledge in other areas is an added advantage
Skill: Texturing Artists
Experience: Junior level – 0-3 Years, mid-level 4 – 7 years & senior level – 8+ Years
Location: Mumbai
Description:
- Knowledge of Maya/ 3DS Max, Photoshop, Mari/ Body Paint and Z- Brush.
- UV unwrapping
- Ability to create realistic and stylised painted textures.
- Skills to create specular, normal, bump, displacement, AO and reflection maps.
- Ability to create shading networks
Additional skills in following an added advantage:
- Painting
- PBR texturing
Requirement 4:
Skill: Line Producer
Experience: Senior level – 8+ Years
Location: Mumbai
Description:
- Managing the shows with leads, Sups and artists involved.
- Manage schedules and tracks regular progress through the departments involved making sure meet internal and external targets.
- Anticipate deadline challenges and discuss those with creative department heads and managers and takes down advices accordingly to implement.
- Make sure the show runs within the budget and publish reports to Management.
- A good team player, proactive and solution oriented person should be able to maintain teams and keep work culture positive and professional at work.
Qualification
- Proficient in both communication written and verbal.
- Excellent interpersonal skills to be able to communicate positively and work effectively among teams across sites.
- Exposed to MS Office
- Exposed to shot production tool (like or similar to Shotgun, etc.)
- Must have thorough 3D and VFX Pipeline knowledge, Should possess good understanding of inter departmental workflow in 3D and VFX pipeline. A prior artists/education background in same field would be ideal.
- Proven track records at post facility as mid/similar level of production
Requirement 5:
Skill: Compositor
Experience: Junior level – 0-3 Years, mid-level 4 – 7 years & senior level – 8+ Years
Job location: Mumbai
Description:
Integration all the Live action footage and CG elements of a shot, Compositors need work closely with Compositing Leads and Compositing Supervisors..
- Blue / green screen extractions
- Integration of live action, miniature and CGI sources
- Follow production pipeline and develop creative approaches and problem-solving
- Performing all aspects of composite (camera projection, camera-tracking, etc)
Relvanent experience
- Must have a minimum of 5-6 years of experience in Film VFX
- Advanced experience in using Nuke
- Good knowledge and interest in photography and practical lighting
- Critical eye for detail, and strong communication skills
Expectation
- Pro-active
- Working as team
- Adaptable and good atitude
- Able to accept changes
- Able to work under pressure
Measures of performance:
- Quality of final VFX shots
- On-time delivery
- Continuous improvement
Requirement 6:
Skill: 3D FX Artist
Experience: Junior level – 0-3 Years, mid-level 4 – 7 years & senior level – 8+ Years
Job location: Mumbai
Description:
- Good working knowledge of Maya FX tools(fluids, particles, bifrost etc.), Houdini and RealFlow.
- Efficiency in fluid , particle and rigid body simulations.
- Ability to create FX setups like fluids(water), smoke, fire, explosions, particle effects, destruction etc.
- Ability to create shot based FX pipeline.
- Experience in Feature films and Animated TV series projects as a FX Artist/Lead.
- Knowledge of scripting (MEL/Python)
Please note candidates interested/suitable for the role can send their resume copy to chaithram@tataelxsi.co.in
Website URL: www.tataelxsi.com