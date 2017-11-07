Digital Domain, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences, has set up its state-of-the-art VFX studio in Hyderabad, India.
Digital Domain’s ground-breaking visual effects appear in films such as “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and recent blockbusters “Furious 7”, “Deadpool” and “Spider-Man:Homecoming”. Our artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Oscars, Clios, BAFTAs, and Cannes Lions.
We invite applications for Pipeline TDs & Core Software Profiles, from people who believe in their ability to craft an impactful leap in the Digital Domain’s VFX Production Pipeline. While believing in nurturing and investing in everyone’s potential, we want to strengthen our team with candidates from relevant Visual Effects/CG experience, across the following profiles:
Core Software:
Lead/Supervisor – Core Software
Essential Functions/Responsibilities:
- Lead a cross-discipline team to develop and deploy distributed systems to better serve the needs of the company, balancing concerns such as uptime, consistency, scalability, and performance, with feature set and ease of use.
- Work with the team to evolve core APIs in use throughout the company, to improve efficiency and extend capabilities.
- Guide the team in the planning, design and development of Core Software.
- Respond to production requests for support, enhancements, and bug fixes.
- Execute project management tasks including planning and reporting.
- Lead code reviews for team.
Qualifications
- S. or higher degree in Computer Science
- 6+ years Python programming experience.
- 6+ years Postgres experience including server side PL/SQL programming, or equivalent experience with MySql, Oracle, etc.
- Experience designing and implementing distributed systems.
- Experience designing and implementing APIs for end users.
- Experience with message-oriented middleware and SOA design patterns.
- Experience with NoSql databases, such as MongoDb, ElasticSearch, Redis, etc
- Excellent communication skills.
Preferred
- Experience with web technologies.
- Experience with C++
Core Software Engineer
Essential Functions/Responsibilities:
- Work with the team to evolve core APIs in use throughout the company to improve efficiency and extend capabilities.
- Participate in the planning, design, and development of Core Software.
- Take point on one or more products in the Core Software Portfolio.
- Respond to production requests for support, enhancements, and bug fixes.
- Participate in code reviews with team members
- Maintain documentation for one or more products
- Maintain suite of tests for one or more products
Qualifications:
- S. or higher degree in Computer Science
- 3+ years Python programming experience
- 2+ years C++, Java, or equivalent programming experience
- Firm grasp of Object Oriented Design principles and Design Patterns
- Experience developing database interfacing applications
- Experience crafting UIs with Qt and/or PyQt
- Good communication skills
- Ability to work in a dynamic environment
Preferred:
- Experience with web technologies
- Experience with message-oriented middleware and SOA design patterns.
- Experience with NoSql databases, such as MongoDb, ElasticSearch, Redis, etc
- Experience designing and implementing APIs for end users
Pipeline TD :
- Junior Pipeline TD
- Pipeline TD
- Senior Pipeline TD
Essential Functions/Responsibilities:
- Work with domain specific artists to troubleshoot & streamline their day to day Pipeline interactions
- Work with domain representatives to augment their work flows by authoring tool sets to achieve specific goals of the project
- Collaborate with other TDs and Artists to help design & create tools to be integrated in Digital Domain’s existing Pipeline. These tools will be created using a combination of custom & commercial Python & C++ APIs including those applicable to respective DCC tools (depending upon the emphasis on the specific roles)
- Craft, update and publish documentation for tools, techniques and workflows
Qualifications:
- 0-2 years relevant experience/skillset for Junior Pipeline TD
- 3+ years relevant experience/skillset for Pipeline TD
- 5+ years relevant experience/skillset for Sr Pipeline TD
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent work experience
- Practical knowledge of Python strongly desired, knowledge of PyQt, Shotgun API a plus
- Working experience with one or more professional graphics packages like Maya/Houdini/Nuke & their Python APIs
- Proficiency in applicable domain specific programming language(s) like Shell/Mel/Hscript/TCL
- Strong technical and communication skills, as well as a firm understanding of software design, graphics, and production workflows
Preferred:
- Experience with web technologies.
- Experience with C++
Interested candidates can send their CVs & worklinks at ddindia_recruit@d2.com or apply at our DD Career’s page (select Hyderabad at https://lnkd.in/fUsmuW5)