Explore what ‘The Video Editors’ Toolbox’ has to offer

AnimationXpress in association with Adobe, brings an enticing experience to the video editors, with “The Video Editors’ Toolbox’. The seminar will help video and film editors to learn, explore and enhance one’s technical finesse. It will have sessions talking about the innovations in the field and would cover the benefits and useful features of the Premiere Pro app. The attendees include video editors, budding artists, film editors, studio owners, students and professors.

Adobe’s Sourabh Chenni mentions, “The Video Editors Toolbox, an event by AnimationXpress gives a 360 view of Adobe tools in video editing space, where one could understand the benefits of Adobe Creative Cloud and how it helps editors in their workflow. We at Adobe are excited to be a part of this journey and to witness some amazing work done in this industry.”

The event will take place on 11 May 2018 at Hotel Green Park, Chennai. Here is the agenda for the same:

With the speakers and topics to be discussed, the event will sure be exciting. Hope to see you there!