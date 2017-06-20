The Art of Post Production draws Hyderabad’s creative professionals

Hyderabad: The second edition of ‘the Art of Post Production’ was held at Taj Banjara, Hyderabad on 19 June 2017. Organised by AnimationXpress in association with Adobe and BenQ, it was attended by several working professionals from the industry including video editors, artists and graphic designers in large numbers.Additionally, it was attended by Telangana joint director (promotion), Information Technology & Communications department Syed Shawket Hussain Madani.

The theme of the event was on how to overcome the various challenges in the creative industries – including films, digital, broadcast, animation and visual effects – which are constantly working under tight deadline by creating an effective pipeline using the perfect tools for smooth functioning. The focus was on the Creative cloud solution offered by Adobe and also the high end monitors offered by BenQ. There were five prominent speakers at the event.

AnimationXpress.com founder CEO & editor-in-chief Anil Wanvari welcomed the attendees and talked about the great features that Adobe Premier Pro offered to editors and he even showcased a video that had been created using the editing and effects solution featuring TV actress Kritika Kamra by the Indiantelevision.com group. “Adobe Premier Pro is a great tool which ITV 2.0 editors love using,” he said, adding that the designers in the company also loved working on BenQ’s monitors as it offered them true colours to work on.

He left the floor open to Adobe India senior solutions consultant Guru Vaidya who spoke on the topic “Fast pace your editing workflow with Adobe Creative Cloud.”

His talk included several tricks and tips like new features in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, adding cinematic visual effects with Adobe after effects CC, using Adobe Audition CC to remove noise from audio and video files and even created his own audio and video mixes, using Adobe SpeedGrade CC to colour correct video and adding unique looks to a video.

Vaidya also demonstrated how shaky footage can be rectified using Adobe’s new apps, and also about the new features of Adobe’s character animator.

BenQ national business Manager- LCDM and digital Signage Mahesh Soni then came on to speak about the display company’s leading industry solutions to meet the demanding requirements of video post production and graphic art professionals. Soni also gave insights on how BenQ provides comprehensive support for industry colour performances and powerful calibration tools for video post production workflow.

Soni and his team from BenQ demonstrated how the professional BenQ monitors provide an edge in the digital workflow management from the rough cut phase through addition of effects, colour correction, compositing all the way to the output stage, giving pinpointed accuracy. He also spoke about functionalities like gamut duo, colour display cloning, brightness uniformity, maintaining colour consistency.

The fourth speaker was Promita Sen, VFX producer from Makuta VFX. Makuta VFX has today grown from a small studio to an internationally recognised outfit within a span of few years. They are well known for working on films like Bahubali and Baahubali 2: the conclusion, Eega,I,Magadheera, and Ghajini. She pointed out that licensed Adobe Premiere Pro and Photoshop were used extensively for Baahubali 2: the conclusion.

She demonstrated the Kuntala kingdom sequence from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and spoke about the full CG shot, the matte painting involved. She also spoke about how the huge elephant statues in the movie Babhubali were created at a scale of 400 feet.

She was later joined by the final speaker Dorababu Achanta . He is currently VFX lead at Makuta VFX and he spoke about the scaling process. He also narrated the hard work and dedication done for the film Baahubali and how several technicians postponed even their marriages to complete the film in time.

He explained how several producers ask for Hollywood level work but are not willing to pay for it. He emphasised that post production is a tough job and stressed on the need to increase the budget for it to bring more quality in the output.

The event was concluded with a lucky draw for all the participants and the winner – ETV production associate Madhava Reddy Nomula got a year long free subscription to the Adobe Premier Pro suite.

The Art of Post Production at Taj Banjara, Hyderabad was no doubt a great success and the AnimationXpress team is gearing up for more such events in major cities of India. Stay tuned for more such events!