Watch: An insightful discussion in regards to the Indian animation industry at SPARK Connect

Lots of new IPs were announced this year. Lots of domestic shows with brand new IPs launched. Indian shows went to global markets. Co-production deals were signed. Beautiful short films were released. Government policies materialised. B2B events saw their dawn. Looking ahead at 2018, what is next for the Indian animation industry?

AnimationXpress’ SPARK Connect saw an insightful discussion by a panel of industry veterans on how the year 2017 was for the Indian animation industry and what can be expected from 2018.

Present in the panel were Green Gold Animation chief strategy officer Srinivas Chilakalapudi, Devdutt Potnis from Cosmos Maya, Kishor Shrivastav from Toonz Media Group, Uttam Pal Singh from Discovery India, and Vaibhav More from Vaibhav More Films for the animation panel, moderated by AnimationXpress founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Anil Wanvari. The panel assessed some of the major talking points spruced up from the animation industry in the last year or two. The discussion also touched upon the challenges in the Indian market while also prophesying a “change in the whole game” a few years down the line.

Here’s the complete video of the panel discussion: