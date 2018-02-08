Unveiling: SPARK Connect agenda

How did the indigenous AVGC industry go about in 2017?

From success to shortcomings, everything will likely play a pivotal role in shaping up 2018.

SPARK Connect by AnimationXpress aims at bringing some of the notable industry veterans under one roof to review the year that has gone by and make predictions about the coming year. Apart from covering the areas of animation, VFX, Gaming, AR/VR, the conference has also dedicated an exclusive panel to take a dekko at the global content ecosystem.

The agenda is set, we await your presence at this anticipated event!

