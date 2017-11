Siggraph Asia 2017 through pictures

SIGGRAPH Asia saw a great start on the first day with keynote speeches, conferences and panel discussions. The second day added to the buzz and excitement with an amazing line up of sessions like the making of Coco, VR and AR for healthcare, demystifying characters in Moana, as well as the VR showcase and pavilions from Asian countries at the exhibition centre.

To have a dekko at some moments from the event, click here.