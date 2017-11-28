SIGGRAPH Asia 2017: First-look of the mighty Avengers in upcoming ‘Infinity War’

Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Vision, Spider-Man and the gang are back, joining the Earth’s mightiest superheroes Guardians of the Galaxy, in presenting the first official look at the characters appearing in Avengers: Infinity War.

An unprecedented cinematic journey of ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos, before his blitz of devastation and destruction puts an end to the universe.

The highly anticipated superhero jam stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio del Toro, Idris Elba, Jon Favreau, William Hurt, Benedict Wong, Linda Cardellini, Danai Gurira, Leticia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel in the ensemble cast.

Anthony and Joe Russo co-direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are the screenplay writers.

Avengers: Infinity War releases in theaters on 4 May 2018 in the US.