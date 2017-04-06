ZICA (Zee Institute Of Creative Art)
- Company profile:- Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA) is the nation’s first full-fledged Classical and Digital Animation Training Academy that trains youth in classical 2D and modern 3D animation. The past seventeen years has seen the institute nurture some of the brightest talents in the world of animation. The institute has adopted a novel training style and is focused entirely on creating a stimulating environment for its students.
- Position name :- 3D Faculty
- Experience :- Minimum 3 yrs experience of teaching/production house.
- Software:- Must have good in-depth knowledge of all departments of Maya.
- Company location :- Bhubaneswar
- Drop Your Resume and showreel on: zicaodishadirector@gmail.com