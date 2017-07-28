Vedarth Animation Studio Pvt. Ltd.

Vedarth Animation Studio Pvt. Ltd. is an Animation Production House based in Pune and Mumbai. Vedarth Animation Studiodevelops original content (IP), script to Full Dome Video for Digital Dome Theatres. The team has production experience on full dome, Animation Film and Stereophonic 3D productions. Vedarth has a Strategic Alliance with Industry Leaders like E&S-USA, Mirage3D – Netherlands, Astral Inc-USA and Dome3D-USA who are today’s premier Planetarium full dome show production houses. Vedarth is looking for Modeling and Texturing Artist and Tech Animator/FX Artist and Business Development manager fortheir 3D Department based inPune Studio.

https://www.facebook.com/VedarthAnimationStudioPvtLtd

Position: Modeling & Texturing Artist – 01( At the Pune Studio)

(Experience Required: 1-4 yrs)

Skills & Software:



Software Knowledge: Autodesk 3ds Max,Autodesk Maya, Mudbox, ZBrush and Photoshop

Autodesk 3ds Max,Autodesk Maya, Mudbox, ZBrush and Photoshop Should have strong knowledge to create Character, Environment and Props models

Strong skill base in UV layout and Texturing

Strong skill base and experience in Photoshop and must have high-level photo real Texturing experience

Position: Tech Animator/FX Artist– 01 (At the Pune Studio)

(Experience Required: 1-4 yrs)

Skills & Software:

Software Knowledge: Autodesk 3ds Max/Autodesk Maya

Manage and work on Effects-related tools and techniques (cloth/ hair/ fur/ fume FX/ Real Flow/ Particle Flow/Fluid Dynamics).

Creating Smooth Camera Animations as per the storyboard.

Helping 3D Team to deliver desired output on time.

Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.

Work effectively with 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results.

Position: Business Development Manage – 01 (At the Pune Studio)

(Experience Required: 2 – 5yrs)

Job Description



Promotion/ Business development of Full Dome Films / Planetarium Shows/ Animation Films in India as well as International Market

Business / Market Development in the field of CG Animation and VFX Projects

Business / Market Development in the field of e-Learning Projects

Co-ordination with Existing Customers

Reporting to the Managing Director



Skills & Qualification



Looking for candidate having technical background and sales and marketing experience preferably in Animation,Graphics, and VFX industry preferably with management qualifications.

Must have good communication skills.

Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects.

Interested candidates may please submit their resumes and show reel link to below given email within 25 days: info@vedarthanimations.com