VEDA animation College offers various courses from Career courses like B.Sc. in animation to short term certificate courses in animation,vfx, Graphics Designing and Web Designing in Pune. We are growing and looking for the best for our upcoming locations at Pune, Mumbai , Lucknow and Hyderabad. Veda college invites the resumes for following posts , Fresher with exceptional skills can also apply. Experienced will be preferred.

1. Faculty for VFX and Editing

Software – Nuke, Sillouts , MOCHA, MAYA VFX, Premier, After Effects

Responsibilities –

Looking for candidate who can teach :

3Ds max & Maya : all modules – modeling, texturing, rigging, animation, lighting dynamics.

Vfx softwares like Nuke, Mocha, Silhouette, PF Track, After effects, Photoshop.

Location: Pune, Hyderbad, Mumbai, Lucknow

Native resident candidates will be given preference.

Experience in teaching will be big plus.

Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Job Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: 15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month

15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month Required education: Diploma/ Degree

Required language: English

2. Faculty for Web Designing

Software HTML 5.0, CSS 3.0, Javascript, Jquery, WordPress, Photoshop, SEO concepts etc

Responsibilities –

Looking for candidate who can teach :

5.0, CSS 3.0, Javascript, Jquery, WordPress, Photoshop, SEO concepts etc

Location: Pune, Hyderbad, Mumbai, Lucknow

Native resident candidates will be given preference.

Experience in teaching will be big plus.

Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Job Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: 15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month

15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month Required education: Diploma/ Degree

Required language: English , Hindi

3. Faculty for 3D Animation

Software 3DS MAX, MAYA , Photoshop

Responsibilities –

Looking for candidate who can teach :

Character Animation, and other animation modules.

Location: Pune, Hyderbad, Mumbai, Lucknow

Native resident candidates will be given preference.

Experience in teaching will be big plus.

Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Job Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: 15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month

15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month Required education: Diploma/ Degree

Required language: English, Hindi

4. Course Counselor

Responsibilities –

Looking for candidate who posses excellent communication skills, Internet and MS Office skills, Knowledge of animation course will be a big plus.

Presentable, Smart and Confident candidates only.

Location: Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow

Native resident candidates will be given preference.

Experience in counseling will be big plus.

Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Job Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: 15,000.00 to 20,000.00 /month

15,000.00 to 20,000.00 /month Required education: Diploma/ Degree

Required language: English, Hindi

Marketing Executive

Responsibilities –

Looking for candidate who posses excellent communication skills, Internet and MS Office skills, Knowledge of animation course will be a big plus.

Presentable, Smart and Confident candidates only.

Location: Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow

Native resident candidates will be given preference.

Experience in animation course marketing will be big plus.

Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Job Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: 15,000.00 to 20,000.00 /month

15,000.00 to 20,000.00 /month Required education: Diploma/ Degree

Required language: English, Hindi

6. Center Head/ Manager

Responsibilities –

Looking for candidate who posses excellent communication skills, leadership skills, Negotiation skills, Academic Skills in Animation for the position of Center Manager

Presentable, Smart and Confident candidates only.

Location: Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow

Native resident candidates will be given preference.

Experience in heading an institute of media or animation will be big plus.

Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Job Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: 35,000.00 to 50,000.00 /month

35,000.00 to 50,000.00 /month Required education: Diploma/ Degree

Required language: English, Hindi

If this interests you, please apply via our website www.veda-edu.com or email us at principal@veda-edu.com. All positions are full time.