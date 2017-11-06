VEDA animation College offers various courses from Career courses like B.Sc. in animation to short term certificate courses in animation,vfx, Graphics Designing and Web Designing in Pune. We are growing and looking for the best for our upcoming locations at Pune, Mumbai , Lucknow and Hyderabad. Veda college invites the resumes for following posts , Fresher with exceptional skills can also apply. Experienced will be preferred.
1. Faculty for VFX and Editing
Software – Nuke, Sillouts , MOCHA, MAYA VFX, Premier, After Effects
Responsibilities –
Looking for candidate who can teach :
- 3Ds max & Maya : all modules – modeling, texturing, rigging, animation, lighting dynamics.
- Vfx softwares like Nuke, Mocha, Silhouette, PF Track, After effects, Photoshop.
- Location: Pune, Hyderbad, Mumbai, Lucknow
- Native resident candidates will be given preference.
- Experience in teaching will be big plus.
- Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: 15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month
- Diploma/ Degree
- English
Required education:
Required language:
2. Faculty for Web Designing
Software HTML 5.0, CSS 3.0, Javascript, Jquery, WordPress, Photoshop, SEO concepts etc
Responsibilities –
Looking for candidate who can teach :
- 5.0, CSS 3.0, Javascript, Jquery, WordPress, Photoshop, SEO concepts etc
- Location: Pune, Hyderbad, Mumbai, Lucknow
- Native resident candidates will be given preference.
- Experience in teaching will be big plus.
- Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: 15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month
- Diploma/ Degree
- English , Hindi
Required education:
Required language:
3. Faculty for 3D Animation
Software 3DS MAX, MAYA , Photoshop
Responsibilities –
Looking for candidate who can teach :
- Character Animation, and other animation modules.
- Location: Pune, Hyderbad, Mumbai, Lucknow
- Native resident candidates will be given preference.
- Experience in teaching will be big plus.
- Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: 15,000.00 to 25,000.00 /month
- Diploma/ Degree
- English, Hindi
Required education:
Required language:
4. Course Counselor
Responsibilities –
Looking for candidate who posses excellent communication skills, Internet and MS Office skills, Knowledge of animation course will be a big plus.
- Presentable, Smart and Confident candidates only.
- Location: Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow
- Native resident candidates will be given preference.
- Experience in counseling will be big plus.
- Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: 15,000.00 to 20,000.00 /month
- Diploma/ Degree
- English, Hindi
Required education:
Required language:
Marketing Executive
Responsibilities –
Looking for candidate who posses excellent communication skills, Internet and MS Office skills, Knowledge of animation course will be a big plus.
- Presentable, Smart and Confident candidates only.
- Location: Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow
- Native resident candidates will be given preference.
- Experience in animation course marketing will be big plus.
- Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: 15,000.00 to 20,000.00 /month
- Diploma/ Degree
- English, Hindi
Required education:
Required language:
6. Center Head/ Manager
Responsibilities –
Looking for candidate who posses excellent communication skills, leadership skills, Negotiation skills, Academic Skills in Animation for the position of Center Manager
- Presentable, Smart and Confident candidates only.
- Location: Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow
- Native resident candidates will be given preference.
- Experience in heading an institute of media or animation will be big plus.
- Previous relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- Job Type: Full-time
- Salary: 35,000.00 to 50,000.00 /month
- Diploma/ Degree
- English, Hindi
Required education:
Required language:
If this interests you, please apply via our website www.veda-edu.com or email us at principal@veda-edu.com. All positions are full time.