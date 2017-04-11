Vantaje Animation

Vantaje VFX & Animation Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore is Hiring.

We are looking for experienced developers to join our growing VFX department. They will be working closely with our team in Bangalore. Open Positions for Artists, Sr. Artists, Leads, and Supervisor for following departments

Roto

Software: Silhouette/ Nuke/ Mocha

Responsibilities:

Creating mattes that accurately reflect the motion of a particular object/s over a series of frames in 2D.

Creating and editing of sophisticated shape/s.

Animating shapes with hand and with the help of trackers.

Compositing shapes, fill modes and changing opacity settings.

Trace the areas of live action frames where computer graphics will overlap or interact with live images to create clear areas (mattes) within the frame to allow all elements of the scene to be layered well

Digitally isolate and remove non-conforming or unwanted elements from frames of a shot, through rotoscoping or techniques to create final images that meet art direction.

VFX Paint

Software – Nuke/Photoshop/Silhouette/After Effects

Responsibilities:

Produces complex matte painted elements to a high standard with a thorough understanding of perspective, lighting, and color

Completes the allotted project within the given man days as per client requirements.

Handle complex shots by maintaining high quality standards

Able to understand the clear instruction from client and provide the desired output

Able to work on high-end digital articulate mattes, background repair and object removal with computer-aided drawing tools to detail and precision while performing repetitive tasks

Tracking &Matchmove

Software – 3D Equalizer

Responsibilities:

Captures camera movement to enable computer graphics geometry to fit accurately and convincingly into live action plates to create final images that meet art direction feature film production environment.

Extracts camera motion information from, and measures key objects and positions in, live action shots and matches those movements in the 3D software environment.

Manipulates software camera to align objects and meet the physical dynamics of the scene.

Creates 3D geometry/environments, sets up and animates virtual camera to match live action background plates

Builds and animates objects as necessary to match into the live action plates.

VFX Compositing

Software – Nuke

Responsibilities:

Combines layers of previously created materials (e.g., rendered animation, special effects, graphics, live action, static background plates, roto and prep elements) to create final images that meet art direction.

Integrates assigned aspects of foreground, mid-ground and background scenes to extend a set, scene, environment or effect and incorporates characters or digital objects into scenes.

Keying of foreground, mid-ground and background elements (complex).

Creates seamless transition from filmed footage into composited content.

Requirement:

Does Self-review/quality checks for accuracy

Knowledge of networking, Windows/Linux.

Preferred 3 to 8 years’ experience.

Good written and oral Communication.

Interact with clients in India and abroad.

Able to finish the tasks with min handholding/supervision.

Need to come-up with technical/creative solutions and ensure a strong pipeline.

Accurately assess the length of time necessary to generate high quality work.

Accountable for meeting productivity and targets on time.

Preference will be given to candidates willing to join immediately.

Candidates interested in joining our team, please send your updated resume and salary expectations to mail@vantaje.com.

VantajeVfx& Animations Pvt. Ltd

#289, Dish, 2nd Floor, 12th Cross

Ideal Homes

Rajarajeswari Nagar

Bangalore-5460098.

Visit us: www.vantaje.com

Phone: 9845200048, 7899622299