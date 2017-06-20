UNIFIMEDIA

UNIFIMEDIA is a leading Post Production Studio in South India offering a wide range of sophisticated CGI services which includes VFX & DI having branches in Bangalore, Chennai & Mumbai

We are currently looking for the following positions

Senior Compositors                                       

Software: Nuke or Digital Fusion                             

Responsibilities:                             

  • Proficient in using 2.5d approaches, projections and using 3D environment in nuke
  • Thorough understanding of compositing multichannel lighting passes
  • Seamlessly integrate the various layers or elements of live action shot
  • Follow production process and develop creative approaches and problem-solving
  • Mentor and advise junior compositors and ensure best practices are being employed
  • At least 5 years live action visual effects/ Feature Film experience

Matte Paint Artist          

Responsibilities

  • To (re) create photo realistic matte paintings that are to be used as an element to replace live action footage.
  • Work with live action footage, digital still photography, rendered cg elements and digital paint to create believable environments that are to be seamlessly integrated into the film.

Roto Artist

  • Rotoscope Artists work closely with the Compositors to integrate all layers and elements into a seamless visual effect shot. Rotoscope Artists assist the Compositors by producing mattes and preparing plates.
  • Experience of meeting deadlines on time.
  • Continuous improvement and knowledge of 2D work flow and techniques.

Contact

Mr.Sivakumar:  7022010883

careers@unifimedia.com

vfx@unifimedia.com

shivakumar@unifimedia.com

