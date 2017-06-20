UNIFIMEDIA

UNIFIMEDIA is a leading Post Production Studio in South India offering a wide range of sophisticated CGI services which includes VFX & DI having branches in Bangalore, Chennai & Mumbai

We are currently looking for the following positions

Senior Compositors

Software: Nuke or Digital Fusion

Responsibilities:

Proficient in using 2.5d approaches, projections and using 3D environment in nuke

Thorough understanding of compositing multichannel lighting passes

Seamlessly integrate the various layers or elements of live action shot

Follow production process and develop creative approaches and problem-solving

Mentor and advise junior compositors and ensure best practices are being employed

At least 5 years live action visual effects/ Feature Film experience

Matte Paint Artist

Responsibilities

To (re) create photo realistic matte paintings that are to be used as an element to replace live action footage.

Work with live action footage, digital still photography, rendered cg elements and digital paint to create believable environments that are to be seamlessly integrated into the film.

Roto Artist

Rotoscope Artists work closely with the Compositors to integrate all layers and elements into a seamless visual effect shot. Rotoscope Artists assist the Compositors by producing mattes and preparing plates.

Experience of meeting deadlines on time.

Continuous improvement and knowledge of 2D work flow and techniques.

Contact

Mr.Sivakumar: 7022010883

careers@unifimedia.com

vfx@unifimedia.com

shivakumar@unifimedia.com