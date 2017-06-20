UNIFIMEDIA is a leading Post Production Studio in South India offering a wide range of sophisticated CGI services which includes VFX & DI having branches in Bangalore, Chennai & Mumbai
We are currently looking for the following positions
Senior Compositors
Software: Nuke or Digital Fusion
Responsibilities:
- Proficient in using 2.5d approaches, projections and using 3D environment in nuke
- Thorough understanding of compositing multichannel lighting passes
- Seamlessly integrate the various layers or elements of live action shot
- Follow production process and develop creative approaches and problem-solving
- Mentor and advise junior compositors and ensure best practices are being employed
- At least 5 years live action visual effects/ Feature Film experience
Matte Paint Artist
Responsibilities
- To (re) create photo realistic matte paintings that are to be used as an element to replace live action footage.
- Work with live action footage, digital still photography, rendered cg elements and digital paint to create believable environments that are to be seamlessly integrated into the film.
Roto Artist
- Rotoscope Artists work closely with the Compositors to integrate all layers and elements into a seamless visual effect shot. Rotoscope Artists assist the Compositors by producing mattes and preparing plates.
- Experience of meeting deadlines on time.
- Continuous improvement and knowledge of 2D work flow and techniques.
Contact
Mr.Sivakumar: 7022010883