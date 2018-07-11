TRACE IS HIRING at Mumbai & Chennai…!

Trace is the fastest growing VFX Company in Mumbai – and we’re looking to fill at least 60 openings! If you’re a skilled and motivated artist, come to our Mumbai office for a test and interview. Below you’ll find all the details.

Date: Sunday, July 22nd, 2018

Address:

Trace VFX Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Ujagar Infotech Park, Gr Floor,

Plot No. 2A CTS 653/6,

Opp. Deonar Bus Depot,

Deonar Mumbai – 400088

Phone: +91.22.6131.9200

Below, we’ve listed all the positions we’re looking to fill. We can’t wait to meet you!

Candidates are requested to report early, as Technical Test is of 4-6 hours duration.

Sr. Roto Artist

Trace is looking for talented & ambitious rotoscope artists to work at its Mumbai office. We’re looking for perfectionists with an eye for detail.

Scope of work:

Create articulate Mattes by using roto software.

Match motion blur and Defocus.

Able to extract key for basic Chroma shot.

Required skillset:

1+ experience in VFX roto.

Good knowledge of Silhouette/Nuke/Mocha.

Should have clear understanding about channel split, Defocus, and Motion blur.

The candidate should be:

Punctual and proactive.

Able to work well under pressure.

Able to take direction and feedback from Leads and Supervisors.

Candidates are requested to report early, as Technical Test is of 4-6 hours duration.

Sr. Prep Artist / Paint Artist

Trace is looking for experienced Sr. Prep Artist / Paint Artist to work at its Mumbai office. Minimum 4+ years of experience as Prep Artist / Paint Artist. We’re looking for perfectionists with an eye for detail.



Scope of work:

To remove rigs and wires using Nuke, or frame by frame in Silhouette.

To use Nuke’s camera projection to project clean plates.

Dustbusting/scratch removal.

To create high quality clean plates, maintaining all the details from the input plate.

2d tracking in Nuke, and planar tracking in Mocha.

Required skillset:

Minimum 4 years of experience in Hollywood prep work.

Proficiency in Nuke and Silhouette.

Should be familiar with various techniques of cleanup, such as, frame by frame paint in Silhouette, cloning and revealing, patch shifting, and camera projection techniques in Nuke.

Should have a keen eye for detail, and a clear understanding of colour grading, and grain matching techniques.

The candidate should be:

Candidates are requested to report early, as Technical Test is of 8 hours duration.

Camera Tracking / Matchmove Artist

Trace is looking for experienced Camera Tracking Artists to work at its Mumbai office. The Camera Tracking Artist is responsible for recreating the geometry, camera and object movement of a live-action shot in a 3D environment.

Responsibility:

Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and object tracks

Experience working with Lidar and other on set data.

Understanding of real-world camera attributes such as apertures, lenses and distortion.

Required skillset:

Minimum 3+ years feature film experience using 3d Equalizer & Maya is essential.

Experience with 3D Roto Animation; matching digital models to live-action plates will be a plus.

A good eye for detail and precision with strong problem solving skills.

Experience using other tracking packages are advantageous (e.g.: Boujou & Syntheyes).

Previous film industry experience will be preferred.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Able to take direction and feedback well from the Leads & Supervisors



Roto Animation Artist

Trace is looking for experienced Roto Animation Artist to work at its Mumbai office. A Roto Animation Artist is responsible for delivering high quality 3D Character Roto Animation. Responsible to match the movement & silhouette of the 3D character to the live-action shot. Also, the 3d Character moves realistically in 3d Space.

Responsibility:

Experience with 3D Roto Animation; matching digital models to live-action plates.

Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and object tracks.

Experience using other tracking packages are advantageous (3d Equalize & Boujou).

Required skillset:

Minimum 3+ years feature film experience using Maya is essential.

A good eye for detail and precision with strong problem solving skills.

Previous film industry experience will be preferred.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Able to take direction and feedback well from the Leads & Supervisors.

When you visit us, do not forget to bring your resume, last 3 months of pay slips, joining letter/appraisal letter from current organization and relieving letter from last organization.



Preference will be given to candidates who can start immediately.

