Toolbox Studio Pvt Ltd

Toolbox Studio is a media organization in India, specialized in Visual Effects & Animation, TV Commercials, Motion Graphics and Corporate Video Production. We are designed to provide solutions to a range of industries that include Film, Broadcast, Online, Digital and spectrum of corporate sectors such as IT, Education, Hospitality, Automobile and Lifestyle. Along with having international experience across 3 continents, Toolbox is firmly rooted with its extensive home experience that places us uniquely to deliver international as well as domestic projects with equal professionalism.

http://www.toolbox-studio.com/ We are looking candidates at the below following positions Job Location : Toolbox Animation Studio Pvt.Ltd. SVG Classic, (Next to Comfort Zone), 15/1 A, Baner – Balewadi Road, Balewadi, Pune – 411045 Maharashtra, India. VFX Supervisor Work Experience required: 3to 5 years (Animation + VFX Industry Job Description: To supervise & monitor creative and technical side of VFX production for multiple projects.

VFX Supervisor will have a strong understanding of all disciplines within the VFX pipeline such as Rotoscope, Paint, Match move and Compositing Responsibilities: Accountable for all VFX (Roto, Paint, Matchmove, Compositing) deliverables

Work closely with production team (Roto, Paint, Matchmove and Compositing)for setting delivery schedule and quality standards.

Ensure the team delivers quality shots on time and as per the budget requirements

Set discipline and quality standards by leading through example and regularly providing feedback to the team.

Ensure that team leads are effectively running their teams, providing guidance to resolve issues in the moment.

Mentor and actively develop less experienced team members.

Work with Business Development/ sales team, assisting them with VFX breakdowns, budgets and shot methodologies as & when required. Specific Skill Set: Hands on experience of software’s like Nuke, 3D Equlizer/ SynthEyes, silhouette is must

Hands on experience in Microsoft office, specially excel 2010

Should be able to take ownership of the project and complete the same before deadline

Good team player and help team members to learn and grow

Strong communicator (both oral and written) in English

Self-motivated, initiator and results-oriented

Should demonstrate positive attitude and high interpersonal skills VFX Production Co-ordinator Work Experience required: 3to 5 years (Animation + VFX Industry) Job Description: Work with Producer, Leads and Supervisors to track and manage the workflow through the departments meeting internal and external deadlines

Review production schedules and revises according to project specifications

Attend all dailies, client meetings and production meetings to record accurate and detailed notes

Maintain an accurate summary of progress from the previous day’s work by artists

Arrange dailies and/or rounds with Supervisor

Create weekly and monthly schedules for project deadlines

Communicate with artists daily, to ensure they have the appropriate resources and that their work is on target for completion

Help to maintain a positive, upbeat and professional production office, being pro-active and solution-orientated Specific Skill Set: Should be able to take ownership of projects and complete them before deadline

Ability and initiative to create and maintain project-tracking in deadline-driven environment

Hands on experience on Microsoft office (Excel, word, PowerPoint, outlook etc.)

Good communicator (both oral and written) in English

Self-motivated, initiator and results-oriented

Should demonstrate positive attitude, high motivation and interpersonal skills Note: Annual CTC: Not a Constraint for right person Candidates can mail their CV to Priyanka – careers@toolbox-studio.com