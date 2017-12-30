Latest Videos


December 30-2017
Toolbox Studio Pvt Ltd

30/12/2017

Toolbox Studio is a media organization in India, specialized in Visual Effects & AnimationTV Commercials, Motion Graphics and Corporate Video Production. We are designed to provide solutions to a range of industries that include Film, Broadcast, Online, Digital and spectrum of corporate sectors such as IT, Education, Hospitality, Automobile and Lifestyle. Along with having international experience across 3 continents, Toolbox is firmly rooted with its extensive home experience that places us uniquely to deliver international as well as domestic projects with equal professionalism.

http://www.toolbox-studio.com/

We are looking candidates at the below following positions

Job Location : Toolbox Animation Studio Pvt.Ltd.

SVG Classic, (Next to Comfort Zone),

15/1 A, Baner – Balewadi Road,

Balewadi, Pune – 411045

Maharashtra, India.

VFX Supervisor

Work Experience required: 3to 5 years (Animation + VFX Industry

Job Description:
  • To supervise & monitor creative and technical side of VFX production for multiple projects.
  • VFX Supervisor will have a strong understanding of all disciplines within the VFX pipeline such as Rotoscope, Paint, Match move and Compositing
Responsibilities:
  • Accountable for all VFX (Roto, Paint, Matchmove, Compositing) deliverables
  • Work closely with production team (Roto, Paint, Matchmove and Compositing)for setting delivery schedule and quality standards.
  • Ensure the team delivers quality shots on time and as per the budget requirements
  • Set discipline and quality standards by leading through example and regularly providing feedback to the team.
  • Ensure that team leads are effectively running their teams, providing guidance to resolve issues in the moment.
  • Mentor and actively develop less experienced team members.
  • Work with Business Development/ sales team, assisting them with VFX breakdowns, budgets and shot methodologies as & when required.
Specific Skill Set:
  • Hands on experience of software’s like Nuke, 3D Equlizer/ SynthEyes, silhouette is must
  • Hands on experience on international projects
  • Hands on experience in Microsoft office, specially excel 2010
  • Should be able to take ownership of the project and complete the same before deadline
  • Good team player and help team members to learn and grow
  • Strong communicator (both oral and written) in English
  • Self-motivated, initiator and results-oriented
  • Should demonstrate positive attitude and high interpersonal skills

VFX Production Co-ordinator

Work Experience required: 3to 5 years (Animation + VFX Industry)

Job Description:
  • Work with Producer, Leads and Supervisors to track and manage the workflow through the departments meeting internal and external deadlines
  • Review production schedules and revises according to project specifications
  • Attend all dailies, client meetings and production meetings to record accurate and detailed notes
  • Maintain an accurate summary of progress from the previous day’s work by artists
  • Arrange dailies and/or rounds with Supervisor
  • Create weekly and monthly schedules for project deadlines
  • Communicate with artists daily, to ensure they have the appropriate resources and that their work is on target for completion
  • Help to maintain a positive, upbeat and professional production office, being pro-active and solution-orientated
Specific Skill Set:
  • Should be able to take ownership of projects and complete them before deadline
  • Ability and initiative to create and maintain project-tracking in deadline-driven environment
  • Hands on experience on Microsoft office (Excel, word, PowerPoint, outlook etc.)
  • Good communicator (both oral and written) in English
  • Self-motivated, initiator and results-oriented
  • Should demonstrate positive attitude, high motivation and interpersonal skills

Note: Annual CTC: Not a Constraint for right person

Candidates can mail their CV to Priyanka – careers@toolbox-studio.com

