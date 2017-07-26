THREE D HOLOGRAMS PVT. LTD.

We are leaders in Autostereoscopic technology ( 3D without glasses ) in India, we provide 3D screens and technologies with the content production. We have production facility in Mumbai for Animation (CGI) and conversion content.
Website: www.threedholograms.com
We are looking CG Artist for the following position.
3D Generalist
Experience: 1-5years’ in commercials and film Industry.
Software known: Maya, Max, Photoshop, Nuke, After Effects.
Responsibilities:
– Produce 3D imagery and animation content for 3D television commercials.
– Produce flawless and photoreal 3D imagery.
– Drive creative 3D concepts with the rest of our team with good communication, planning,
Concepts/sketches, etc.
– Complete quality work on time, to specification.
– Demonstrative experience and knowledge of advanced 3D modeling, rendering, animation,
Texturing, lighting, shading and rigging Expert level in Maya or Max.
– Advanced rendering skills with clean, modern aesthetics (V-ray or Mental Ray skills strongly
Preferred)
– Expertise in compositing principles Very creative and design oriented, excellent
Communicator, good with teamworkSelf-motivated problem solver.
Job Location: Mumbai (Andheri west)
To Apply: Mail us your updated Resume,Show reellinks with your current salary and expectationson the following emails.
Mail id: praveen@threedholograms.com, dayal@threedholograms.com