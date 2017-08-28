The Mill is a visual effects and content creation studio collaborating on VFX, digital and design projects for the advertising, games and music industries. We partner with the world’s best agencies, groundbreaking directors, creative firms and visionary brands.

With over 27 years of insight, we pride ourselves on forming partnerships built on creative excellence and cutting-edge technologies.

At its centre, The Mill is a creative culture of talented artists from multinational and homegrown backgrounds, nurturing innovation, flexibility and diverse ideas. This enables us to offer creative solutions across all our studios from London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and India.

The Mill is consistently recognized by peers and clients for delivering outstanding work and has earned the most prestigious industry awards, including Cannes Gold Lions, an array of D&AD Pencils, APA’s, British Arrows, AICP’s, CLIOS and VES Statues to name a few.