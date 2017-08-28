The Mill is a visual effects and content creation studio collaborating on VFX, digital and design projects for the advertising, games and music industries. We partner with the world’s best agencies, groundbreaking directors, creative firms and visionary brands.
With over 27 years of insight, we pride ourselves on forming partnerships built on creative excellence and cutting-edge technologies.
At its centre, The Mill is a creative culture of talented artists from multinational and homegrown backgrounds, nurturing innovation, flexibility and diverse ideas. This enables us to offer creative solutions across all our studios from London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and India.
The Mill is consistently recognized by peers and clients for delivering outstanding work and has earned the most prestigious industry awards, including Cannes Gold Lions, an array of D&AD Pencils, APA’s, British Arrows, AICP’s, CLIOS and VES Statues to name a few.
For more information, please visit www.themill.com
1. MATCHMOVE & ROTOANIMATION (VFX)
- 2 to 6 years hands on experience & exposure in high end Commercials and Feature Films and keen to work on international scenario.
- Good Knowledge on Maya, 3DEqualizer and with strong object tracking and matching skills to re-produce identical motion through virtual camera.
- Excellent in-depth knowledge of 3D pipeline and an overall understanding of VFX workflow to carry out quality checks regularly to ensure the highest standard of work/output
2. ASSETS (VFX)
- 2 to 8 years of experience in Modelling and Texturing with the ability to deliver a refined result in both areas.
- Strong artistic ability with high level of creativity. A solid understanding of anatomy, proportion, and mechanical functionality and grasp the concepts of detail and scale.
- Excellent in-depth knowledge of 3D pipeline and an overall understanding of VFX workflow to carry out quality checks regularly to ensure the highest standard of work/output
3. ANIMATION (VFX)
- 2 to 8 years of experience which will demonstrate an all rounded skill within 3D Animation.
- Excellent in-depth knowledge of 3D pipeline and an overall understanding of VFX workflow to carry out quality checks regularly to ensure the highest standard of work/output
4. DIGITAL MATTE PAINTING (VFX)
- 2 to 8 years of hands on experience with strong creative understanding to digitally paint and create environments and visual elements that are realistic and can seamlessly be integrated into the provided elements/shots.
- Should be very good with lighting, colour balance, perspective and composition concepts to be able to use simplifying methods ensuring best possible results in best possible time, using tools like Photoshop.
- Excellent eye for detail and photo realism with strong problem-solving skills. Excellent in-depth knowledge of 3D pipeline and an overall understanding of VFX workflow
5. LIGHTING & LOOK DEVELOP (VFX)
- 2 to 8 years of experience, an artist with the ability of producing photo real or stylized output/passes according to the creative need of element.
- Eye for detail/photo-realism and precision with strong problem-solving skills.
- Strong artistic ability with good understanding of lighting and shading to grasp the detail and composition of shot, especially with live action shot.
- Good knowhow of VFX comp, colour space and CG pipeline/workflow. Knowledge of Maya and Arnold preferred.
6. FX (VFX)
- 4 to 10 years of production experience with execution of FX tasks using Houdini or Maya and develop the look of a sequence.
- Maintain the department’s best working practice in FX, good knowledge of math and physics, and most importantly, think creatively and avoid over complicating setups.
- Explore and recommend new FX techniques and software’s as well.
7. COMPOSITORS (VFX)
- 4 to 10 years of vfx production experience with strong understanding of comp techniques (2D +CG) to creatively assess and determine best possible output.
- Strong eye for photo realism and detail with artistic skills in the elements on composition, lighting, shadow and color. Needs to have experience working with live action footage and computer generated elements, using Nuke.
- Should be able to work under strict deadline in changing environment/needs, expected to work on complex prep/clean up shots if required.
- Good knowhow of VFX workflow with CG process from start to finish.
8. PRODUCTION COORDINATORS
- Experience of 3-5 years in production and understanding of VFX pipeline would be an added value.
- A good communicator, strong in coordination, planning, scheduling, execution and manage day-to-day activities of production
- A strong Database management, people management skills and good in MS office (Excel, Power Point, Word etc.) Excel Macro is a plus.
Can’t find a role for you here?
Tell us a bit about yourself as we may have something coming up!
[Contact Us] recruitment.india@themill.com
We look forward to working with you in the future!