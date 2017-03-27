Technicolor India

Technicolor India is a multi-dimensional facility within a single location providing a cutting-edge confluence between art, technology and entertainment. Technicolor India offers world-class animation and visual effects for motion pictures, television and video games. Warner Brothers, Disney, Nickelodeon, EA, Paramount, Fox, Mattel, Lego and many other renowned international studios are a part of the Company’s prestigious clientele.

Technicolor has been operating in India since 2007 and is now an 1800+ strong creative and technology services organization located in Bangalore. Our commitment to providing cutting edge quality and service excellence has won us several accolades over the years including an Oscar (Life of Pi).Technicolor India has three main business divisions- Animation& Gaming, Visual Effects for advertisements and films (via our wholly owned subsidiary- Moving Picture Company) and Digital Media Services (includes Compression & Authoring for DVD, Blu-Ray and 3D, Digital Media QC, Sound Services).

We are looking for experienced Animators with different skillset to join our team and assist in the creation of some of the most highly respected and widely recognized AAA titles in video games.

Character Animator

We are looking for,

Candidates who should be able to demonstrate exceptional animation skills – in particular we will be looking to see examples of movement, character and the human figure.

Candidates who must be able to create character animations of the highest quality and consistent to the character’s personality, design and movement style.

Candidates who should have the ability to meet project deadlines / milestones, as set by the Lead Animator and Production.

Candidates who should be able to understand and implement creative and technical feedback as per client and creative supervisor’s requirements.

Candidates who must be enthusiastic about improving creative and technical skills, learn new tools and applications and be flexible to adopt new workflows and processes.

Skills required

Exceptional skills in animating the human figure as well as other organic forms

Exceptional skills in realistically animating human faces is an advantage

Advanced knowledge in one of: Motion Builder, 3D Studio Max, Maya, or equivalent 3D program, with Motion Builder preferred.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills allowing effective collaboration with a wide variety of project staff.

Self-motivated and Proactive.

Strong organizational, problem solving and time management skills.

Note: CV is mandatory

Experience: 0 – 7 yrs in the Industry

Software: Maya, Motion Builder, Max

Face Animators

We are looking for,

Candidates who should be able to create visually stunning 3D Facial animations.

Candidates who should be able to work closely with the team to create balanced solutions to any related technical and aesthetic issues.

Candidates who should be able to animate natural and expressive motion to create realistic, fluid Facial animations.

Skills required

Advanced knowledge in one of: 3D Studio Max, Motion Builder, or equivalent 3D program.

Exceptional skill in animating human and animal faces.

Proficiency in Faceware is a plus.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills allowing effective collaboration with a wide variety of project staff.

Self-motivated and Proactive.

Strong organizational, problem solving and time management skills.

Note: CV is mandatory

Experience: 0 – 7 yrs in the Industry

Software: Maya, Motion Builder, Max

Animal Animator

We are looking for,

Candidates who should be able to demonstrate exceptional animation skills – in particular we will be looking to see examples of locomotion and different behavior with the quadruped figures.

Candidates who must be able to create animal animations of the highest quality and consistent to the animal’s personality, design and movement style.

Candidates who should have the ability to meet project deadlines / milestones, as set by the Lead Animator and Production.

Candidates who should be able to understand and implement creative and technical feedback as per client and creative supervisor’s requirements.

Candidates who must be enthusiastic about improving creative and technical skills, learn new tools and applications and be flexible to adopt new workflows and processes.

Skills required

Exceptional skill in animating the animal figure

Advanced knowledge in one of: Motion Builder, 3D Studio Max, Maya, or equivalent 3D program, with Motion Builder preferred.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills allowing effective collaboration with a wide variety of project staff.

Self-motivated and Proactive.

Strong organizational, problem solving and time management skills.

Note: CV is mandatory

Experience: 0 – 7 yrs in the Industry

Software: Maya, Motion Builder, Max

Motion Capture Animators

We are looking for,

Candidates who should be able to process motion capture data through proprietary pipelines and retarget motion capture data to game assets using high end workflow.

Candidates who should be able to assist in creating tools and Scripts to improve workflow.

Candidate who should be having minimum of 2 years of experience with character animation, Motion Capture and Motion Builder.

Skills required

Minimum 2 years’ experience with character animation and motion capture

Minimum 2 years’ experience with Motion Builder

Strong technological problem-solving skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills allowing effective collaboration with a wide variety of project staff.

Self-motivated and Proactive.

Strong organizational, problem solving and time management skills.



Note: CV is mandatory

Experience: 0 – 7 yrs in the Industry

Software: Motion Builder and Vicon blade

Development Assistant

We are looking for,

Candidates who have good animation knowledge and understanding of any of the 3D programs like Maya, Motion Builder or Max.

Candidates who are able to complete Tasks, ToDos and Bugs within deadlines and to the quality expected.

Candidates who are proactive in problem solving and in getting what they need from developers in the Animation teams.

Candidates who should be able to manage completing priorities effectively ensuring that all relevant parties are informed of project status/changes.

Candidates who should work to the priorities as set by their Lead and/or the Producer.

Candidates who should be able to accurately log all daily bugs and always include estimated timeframe for completion.

Candidates who should ensure they are working to the best of their ability and that they contribute to the overall success of the projects they are working on.

Candidates who should be flexible in their approach to their normal hours of work to enable Rockstar Dedicated Unit to meet its project deadlines.

Skills required

Strong technological problem-solving skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills allowing effective collaboration with a wide variety of project staff.

Self-motivated and Proactive.

Strong organizational, problem solving and time management skills.

Note: CV is mandatory

Experience: 0 – 2 yrs in the Industry

Software: Knowledge in 3D application like Motion Builder, Maya or Max is a plus.



QA/Game Tester

We are looking for,

Candidates who should be able to spend time playing through the game.

Candidates who should be able to communicate well in English, so that they can feed in their notes/feedback to the developers when required.

Candidates who should be able to manage completing priorities effectively ensuring that all relevant parties are informed of project status/changes.

Candidates who should work to the priorities as set by their Lead and/or the Producer.

Candidates who should be able to accurately log all daily bugs and always include estimated timeframe for completion.

Candidates who should ensure they are working to the best of their ability and that they contribute to the overall success of the projects they are working on.

Candidates who should be flexible in their approach to their normal hours of work to enable Rockstar Dedicated Unit to meet its project deadlines.

Skills required

Strong technological problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills allowing effective collaboration with a wide variety of project staff.

Self-motivated and Proactive.

Strong organizational, problem solving and time management skills.

Note: CV is mandatory

Experience: 0 – 2 yrs in the Industry

Software: Knowledge in 3D application like Motion Builder, Maya or Max is a plus.