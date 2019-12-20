Sumo Video Games Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2007, Sumo Video Games is one of India’s leading video game developers. Located in Pune, we work hand in hand with Sumo Digital’s UK studios to build ground-breaking games and content for some of the world’s biggest publishers including Microsoft, Sony, Apple and Sega.
It’s an exciting time to be a part of Sumo, winners of the Develop:Star Awards 2019 Best Studio; big things are on the horizon and we want you to be part of our continued journey. Join us!
Company Link:For more insights, you may please visit our website – http://www.sumo-digital.com/
Job Location: Pune
SENIOR UI TECHNICAL ARTIST (Experience – 5+ Years)
Within this role you will:
- Work with the lead artist and programmers to implement, structure and maintain the games front-end and user interfaces.
- Help develop scripts, maintain data structures, structure string tables and asset libraries to maximize production support and project infrastructure.
- Profile and optimize the user-interface to help improve performance
- Create animations and FX for use in the games UI.
- Solve problems effectively and creatively with an ability to scale quality when time or deadlines require it.
- Collaborate closely with UX and UI team members to iterate and consider the gameplay implications of the design and the overall player experience.
- Supporting integration with continuous testing on a broad range of devices and cases to ensure the UI remains responsive and intuitive to use.
- Put yourself in the driving seat to tackle and solve problem from the players perspective.
- Always driving quality work.
We need you to have:
- A background in Games, App or Web Development is highly recommended.
- Knowledge of Unity game engine.
- Fastidious attention to detail in order to push the visual and technical barriers further.
- Basic understanding of 3D and 2D packages highly advantageous.
- Illustration skills to help develop UI assets when required.
- High degree in confidence in layout theory using anchor points, slicing and scaling, aspect ratios, layering and data driven design.
- Knowledge in node-based logic systems such as Shadergraphs, Kismet / Blueprints.
- ‘Can do’ attitude with confidence in your ability to work to a design spec / brief whilst able to use your own intuition to fill in gaps.
- An open approach to collaboration and feedback from others.
- Excellent communication skills.
SENIOR UI ARTIST (Experience – 5+ Years)
- Work with the lead artist to develop, explore and style the games user interface and develop icons, buttons, frames and panels etc.
- Create user interface concepts and motion graphics to demonstrate transitions and interactions as well as execute them within the game engine.
- Explore and assemble visual material to define and improve the visual style of the game.
- Solve problems effectively and creatively with an ability to scale quality when time or deadlines require it.
- Collaborate closely with UX designer to iterate and consider the gameplay implications of the design and the overall player experience.
- Detach yourself from personal tastes to approach and problem solve from the players perspective.
- Always thinking about how we can be better.
We need you to have:
- Diverse UI style portfolio from casual friendly games through to mature titles. (Experience in the Adobe graphics suite essential)
- Great illustration skills to develop the UI from freehand sketch to accurate vectors.
- Clear consideration of color theory, shape, scale, form, silhouette.
- Basic understanding of 3D packages and using them as part of a concept workflow.
- Can do attitude with confidence in your ability to work to a design spec / brief whilst able to use your own intuition to fill in the gaps.
- Fastidious attention to detail in order to push the visual and technical barriers further.
- Knowledge of game engine UI systems such as UGUI as bonus.
- An open approach to collaboration and feedback from others.
- Excellent communication skills never afraid to ask questions.
SENIOR GAME PROGRAMMER (C++) (Experience – 5+ Years)
We are looking for experienced Senior Game Programmers (C++) to join the Sumo Video Games team to contribute to the development of existing console and Windows-based projects. This is an opportunity for a senior programmer to hold an impactful role in the development and growth of our programming team in Pune.
As a Senior Game Programmer, you will:
- Understand and direct the work of the coding team.
- Mentor the code team and lead by example.
- Liaise with the team and production to achieve the highest possible quality product.
- Work with project managers and other development leads to define and complete programming tasks.
- Write high-quality source code.
- Ensure the game is compliant with manufacturers’ guidelines for the relevant platforms.
- Maintain the stability of the development environment for the entire development team.
We need you to have:
- Proficiency in C/C++, with proven commercial experience.
- At least 5 years’ experience working in the console game industry, having worked on a minimum of 2 shipped games and 1 large scale games project.
- Excellent debugging skills.
- Practical experience with 3D math.
- Experience with asset pipelines, dealing with large scale data sets.
We also need you to:
- Be able to communicate effectively within a large group/multi-project environment.
- Think critically and apply analytical skills in resolving complex issues.
- Have high personal standards as demonstrated in quality and pride of work.
- Create complex systems from start to finish.
- Quickly master tools and development processes.
- Take direction and criticism.
- Meet deadlines designated for team projects.
- High standards of professionalism and to function well within a team.
- Mentor less-experienced programmers.
- Be self-motivated.
GAME PROGRAMMER (C++) (Experience – 2-5 Years)
We are looking for an experienced Game Programmer to join the Sumo Video Games team in Pune. Working alongside our UK studios you will help to build multi-genre AAA games across a variety of platforms. Talented programmers will always find a home here at Sumo, no matter what your specialism is, we have opportunities to play a key part in our programming team.
As a Game Programmer you will:
- Coordinate with project managers and other leads to define and complete programming tasks.
- Write high-quality source code.
- Work with designers to implement gameplay and user interface elements to the designers’ specifications.
- Liaise with Quality Assurance to fix bugs.
- Ensure the game is compliant with manufacturers’ guidelines for all the relevant platforms.
- Maintain stability of the development environment for the entire development team.
We need you to have:
- Proficiency in C/C++, with proven commercial experience.
- Practical experience with 3D programming and mathematics.
- Working experience in game production.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Worked on at least one released game and/or experience with at least one current generation engine (UE4, CryEngine, Source, Unity etc.).
- Experience of source control systems.
It would be great if you also have:
- 2-5 years’ experience in the games industry.
- Contributed to shipped titles on console games.
- C#, JavaScript or Python programming.
- Graphics systems experience (3D graphics, animation, camera control, lighting, materials and shaders).
- Experience of working to manufacturers’ guidelines for the relevant platforms.
- Knowledge of the requirements placed on gameplay code by a multiplayer networked game.
- Networking experience (TCP/IP, UDP, both client-server and peer-to-peer).
- Memory management experience.
- Ability to coordinate work for a small team of programmers.
- Produce milestone and platform submission builds.
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST (Experience – 5+ Years)
Sumo Video Games Pune is looking for passionate environment artists who aspire to create realistic & stylised game environments. Alongside the Sumo UK studios, the ideal candidate will help bring world-class AAA projects to life on major consoles. They should have a portfolio demonstrating an exceptional eye for detail, creative flair, up-to-date knowledge and experience from hi-res sculpting to game mesh workflow, PBR pipeline, and current game editor experience such as Unreal. They should be eager to learn, developing their skills and delivering high-quality artwork alongside some of the best environment artists in India and the UK.
Within this role you will:
- Work with the Lead Artiston an unannounced project as part of the highly skilled art team (Environment/Props/Vehicles).
- Create high-quality realistic and stylised Next Gen game environments, including buildings, props and landscapes.
- Sculpt and model both high and low polygon assets and texture them through the PBR pipeline.
- Ensure assets created follow the given art direction and are within the agreed production deadlines and conform to the required technical specifications.
- Collaborate and communicate on a daily/weekly basis with project teams in the UK.
You should have:
- Proficiency in 3D packages such as Max, Maya and ZBrush.
- ExcellentPhotoshop skills and ability to create stylised hand-painted textures.
- Thorough knowledge of PBR workflow and procedural software such as Substance Painter/Designer and Quixel DDO.
- Work experience of game engines such as Unreal and Unity.
- A portfolio demonstrating breath-taking prop/environment modelling and texturing techniques, both high and low poly.
- At least 5 years of experience creating art for console games.
- Excellent communication skills to effectively communicate within the Pune studio and externally to UK project teams.
SENIOR CHARACTER ARTIST (Experience – 4+ Years)
Sumo Video Games in Pune is looking for a passionate Senior Character Artist to create realistic and stylised game characters to help bring world-class AAA projects to life on major consoles.
Working with our UK studios, the ideal candidate should have a portfolio demonstrating an exceptional eye for detail, creative flair, up-to-date knowledge, and experience with hi-res sculpting to game mesh workflow, PBR pipeline, and current game editor experience such as Unreal.
They should be eager to learn and develop their skills alongside some of the best Character Artists in India and the UK, to deliver high-quality artwork.
Within this role you will:
- Create high-quality realistic and stylised in-game characters.
- Have good understanding of the human form/anatomy and structure/silhouette.
- Sculpt and model bothhigh and low polygon assets and texture them through the PBR pipeline.
- Ensure created characters follow the given art direction, are within the agreed production deadlines, and conform to the required technical specifications
- Create weapons, props and costumes needed to define the visual direction of game.
- Create hair cards/fur and set up shaders.
- Collaborate and communicate daily/weekly with project teams in the UK.
We need you to have:
- Excellent knowledge of 3D packages such as Max, Maya and ZBrush.
- Strong understanding of current generation character creation workflows.
- Thorough knowledge of PBR workflow and procedural software such asSubstance Painter/Designer and Quixel DDO.
- Ability to adapt to various art styles.
- Strong portfolio demonstrating in-game character artwork to a very high standard.
- Working experience of game engines such as Unreal and Unity.
- At least 4 years of experience creating characters for console games.
- Excellent communication skills to communicate internally within teams and externally to UK project teams.
ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Experience – 2+ Years)
Our production team has responsibility for ensuring project milestones are met by managing resource utilisation, tracking tasks and catching issues before they escalate.
As an Associate Producer, you will be accountable for facilitating the production of all our projects based out of our studio in Pune, India.
You will be responsible for:
- Running the production floor according to the guidelines set by the Production Manager.
- Teaming up with IT and Administration to ensure that all members of the development team have the resources needed to meet and succeed milestones.
- Managing and ensuring professionalism, performance and communication throughout the team.
- Staying abreast of issues on the floor and elevate information appropriately to the Production Manager.
- Taking update plans, trackers and tracking of tasks.
- Attending production meetings and providing departmental updates.
- Maintaining regular and constant dialogue with the team to stay abreast of their concerns, challenges, etc.
Skills, Experience & Qualification
- At least 2 years of commercial experience in production within the gaming, animation or VFX industries.
- You will excel at planning and execution, be able to work under pressure and achieve results under tight deadlines.
- Outstanding time management and organisational skills with a flexibility to adjust to shift schedules and requirements.
- Experience with the Microsoft Office suite of applications.
- A team-centric approach.
- Candidates with lateral experience in gaming from other disciplines interested in transitioning to a producer’s role can also apply.
All applications should be sent to rsarangi@sumo-digital.com or sumo-recruitment-pune@sumo-digital.com