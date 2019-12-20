Sumo Video Games Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2007, Sumo Video Games is one of India’s leading video game developers. Located in Pune, we work hand in hand with Sumo Digital’s UK studios to build ground-breaking games and content for some of the world’s biggest publishers including Microsoft, Sony, Apple and Sega.

It’s an exciting time to be a part of Sumo, winners of the Develop:Star Awards 2019 Best Studio; big things are on the horizon and we want you to be part of our continued journey. Join us!

Company Link:For more insights, you may please visit our website – http://www.sumo-digital.com/

Job Location: Pune