StarMotionz Media is a leading Animation Studio which is into the business of Animation & VFX.

We are currently hiring for the following positions for Mumbai/Pune/Nashik.

2D Animation Artist

Required Skills:

Strong working knowledge on Adobe Flash software.

Excellent understating of Animation pipeline & Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Job Description:

Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.

Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).

Should be able to work on high quality National & International projects.

Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets

Experience: 1 Year- 5 Years

Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000

3D Animation Artist

Required Skills:

Strong working knowledge on Maya software.

Excellent understating of Animation pipeline & Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Job Description:

Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.

Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).

Should be able to work on high quality National & International projects.

Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets

Experience: 1 Year- 5 Years

Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000

VFX Roto/Paint Artist

Minimum 1year – 5years’ experience in high-end feature film or commercial experience in a VFX facility

Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Nuke,

Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.

Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000

All applications should be sent to the following email ID: starmotionzstudio@gmail.com