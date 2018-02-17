StarMotionz Media

StarMotionz Media is a leading Animation Studio which is into the business of Animation & VFX.

We are currently hiring for the following positions for Mumbai/Pune/Nashik.

2D Animation Artist

Required Skills:
  • Strong working knowledge on Adobe Flash software.
  • Excellent understating of Animation pipeline & Should be pro-active with good communication skills.
Job Description:
  • Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.
  • Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).
  • Should be able to work on high quality National & International projects.
  • Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets

Experience:1 Year- 5 Years

Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000

3D Animation Artist

Required Skills:
  • Strong working knowledge on Maya software.
  • Excellent understating of  Animation pipeline & Should be pro-active with good communication skills.
Job Description:
  • Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.
  • Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).
  • Should be able to work on high quality National & International projects.
  • Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets

Experience: 1 Year- 5 Years

Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000

VFX Roto/Paint Artist

  • Minimum 1year – 5years’ experience in high-end feature film or commercial experience in a VFX facility
  • Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Nuke,
  • Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.

Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000

All applications should be sent to the following email ID: starmotionzstudio@gmail.com

