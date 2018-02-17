StarMotionz Media is a leading Animation Studio which is into the business of Animation & VFX.
We are currently hiring for the following positions for Mumbai/Pune/Nashik.
2D Animation Artist
Required Skills:
- Strong working knowledge on Adobe Flash software.
- Excellent understating of Animation pipeline & Should be pro-active with good communication skills.
Job Description:
- Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.
- Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).
- Should be able to work on high quality National & International projects.
- Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets
Experience:1 Year- 5 Years
Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000
3D Animation Artist
Required Skills:
- Strong working knowledge on Maya software.
- Excellent understating of Animation pipeline & Should be pro-active with good communication skills.
Job Description:
- Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.
- Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).
- Should be able to work on high quality National & International projects.
- Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets
Experience: 1 Year- 5 Years
Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000
VFX Roto/Paint Artist
- Minimum 1year – 5years’ experience in high-end feature film or commercial experience in a VFX facility
- Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Nuke,
- Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.
Salary: Based on experience,will Vary between INR 8000 TO INR 40000
All applications should be sent to the following email ID: starmotionzstudio@gmail.com