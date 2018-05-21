Senior Environment Artist – Sumo India (Pune)

Established in 2007 Sumo Video Games was set up to work alongside Sumo Digital’s Sheffield based UK studio. Together we have consistently delivered AAA titles from Next Gen to Mobile on all platforms for partners that include SEGA, Microsoft, Codemasters, Sony, EA, BBC, Konami, Disney, and many more.
Our most recent successes include Forza Horizon 2 (Xbox 360), LittleBigPlanet 3 (PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3), Disney Infinity 3.0 Toy Box Speedway (multi-platform), and our first self-published title Snake Pass (multi-platform). We are also incredibly proud to be working on the highly anticipated Crackdown 3 (Xbox One), Dead Island 2 (multi-platform) and Project Nova plus several other exciting but currently unannounced projects.
Sumo Video Games is a true extension of our UK studio and team members on both sites collaborate on a daily basis on all aspects of game development. Our Studio is unique in India, giving our staff the opportunity to work directly on every available gaming platform from Next Gen to Mobile, at every stage of game development.
2018 is a very exciting year for Sumo Video Games, we are looking to significantly add to our team in our office in Pune. We’re looking for highly talented and dedicated individuals who thrive in fast paced, ever changing development and live service environments. Working for Sumo you’ll be an integral member of the team shaping our games to satisfy both our hard-core and casual gamers alike.
Being part of Sumo’s development team is a rewarding experience, one that requires dedication, a strong sense of ownership over your work and an overwhelming enthusiasm for the games you work on.
All our roles here at Sumo demand highly creative and motivated individuals with a superb attention to detail and a keen eye for quality.
Location: Pune, India
Role and Purpose
Sumo Video Games Pune, India is looking for passionate 3D environment artists who aspire to create realistic and stylized game Environment alongside the Sumo UK Studios and help bring life to game world of some of the world class AAA projects on major consoles.
The ideal candidate should have a striking portfolio demonstrating an exceptional eye for detail, creative flair, up to date knowledge and experience with hi-res sculpting to game mesh workflow, PBR pipeline, and current game editor experience such as Unreal.
They should be eager to learn and develop their skills alongside some of the best environment artists in India and the UK, to deliver high quality art work.
Responsibilities
Working along with the Lead Artist, the candidate will be working on a current project in production, and will form part of the highly skilled Art team(Environment/ Props/Vehicles), and be required to:
- Create high quality realistic and stylized Next Gen game art buildings, props and landscapes
- Sculpt and Model High and low polygon assets and texture them through the PBR pipeline
- Ensure assets created follow the given art direction, and are within the agreed productiondeadlines and conform to the required technical specifications
- Collaborate and communicate daily and weekly with project teams in the UK
Skills Experience and Qualifications
Skills and Requirements
- Should have at least 4 years of experience creating art for console games
- Should be proficient in 3D packages such as Max, Maya and Zbrush
- Excellent Photoshop skills and ability to create stylized hand painted textures
- Thorough knowledge of PBR work flow and procedural software’s such as SubstancePainter / designer and Quixel DDO
- Working experience of game engines such as Unreal and Unity
- A portfolio demonstrating breath-taking prop/environment modelling and texturingtechniques, both high and low poly
- Have excellent communication skills to communicate internally in teams and externally to UK project teams.
What We offer:
- Being part of Sumo’s Art team is a rewarding experience, one that requires dedication, a strong sense of ownership over your work and an overwhelming enthusiasm for the games you work on. In return we’ll offer:
- Competitive salary & benefits,
- An excellent working environment
- Most importantly we will give you the room to be yourself and live your passion.
Additional Information:
- Relocation reimbursement from other cities is offered
- Performance linked bonus in addition to the fixed salary
- Opportunities to attend industry conferences
- A complete and all-encompassing medical insurance package for our employees andtheir children
- Exciting work environment with Game zones
- Work life Balance
Email your application to : nicetomeetyou@sumo-india.com