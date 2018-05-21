Senior Environment Artist – Sumo India (Pune)

Established in 2007 Sumo Video Games was set up to work alongside Sumo Digital’s Sheffield based UK studio. Together we have consistently delivered AAA titles from Next Gen to Mobile on all platforms for partners that include SEGA, Microsoft, Codemasters, Sony, EA, BBC, Konami, Disney, and many more.

Our most recent successes include Forza Horizon 2 (Xbox 360), LittleBigPlanet 3 (PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3), Disney Infinity 3.0 Toy Box Speedway (multi-platform), and our first self-published title Snake Pass (multi-platform). We are also incredibly proud to be working on the highly anticipated Crackdown 3 (Xbox One), Dead Island 2 (multi-platform) and Project Nova plus several other exciting but currently unannounced projects.

Sumo Video Games is a true extension of our UK studio and team members on both sites collaborate on a daily basis on all aspects of game development. Our Studio is unique in India, giving our staff the opportunity to work directly on every available gaming platform from Next Gen to Mobile, at every stage of game development.

2018 is a very exciting year for Sumo Video Games, we are looking to significantly add to our team in our office in Pune. We’re looking for highly talented and dedicated individuals who thrive in fast paced, ever changing development and live service environments. Working for Sumo you’ll be an integral member of the team shaping our games to satisfy both our hard-core and casual gamers alike.

Being part of Sumo’s development team is a rewarding experience, one that requires dedication, a strong sense of ownership over your work and an overwhelming enthusiasm for the games you work on.

All our roles here at Sumo demand highly creative and motivated individuals with a superb attention to detail and a keen eye for quality.

Location: Pune, India