Rotomaker India Pvt Ltd

ROTOMAKER STUDIOS is a California, USA based VFX outsourcing service provider, Known for producing the highest quality VFX for Hollywood and many other International Studios. The major services are for studios like Warner Bro’s, Sony-TriStar Pictures, Sony Columbia Pictures, Deluxe, 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney and Universal Studios.
The company has been approved by Disney Marvel Studios, FOX, Warner Bros, Sony Image works and other VFX Facilities and was audited by MPAA. ROTOMAKER provides services for over 15 countries globally, Where It’s major services are for counties like USA, CANADA, UK, FRANCE, AUSTRALIA, UAE, Singapore ETC.
It has already completed a vast amount of shots on impressive slate of titles like Fast & Furious 8, Guardians of Galaxy, Wonder Women, Spider Man, League of Legends, King Author, Ghost Busters, San Andreas, Predator, Benhur, Independence Day, Power Rangers, Drift, Kung Fu Panda 3 and upcoming anticipated movies.
Job Location: Hyderabad.
1) HEAD-HR
Job Description: We are looking for a Senior HR candidate Who can develop a positive organizational culture, aligned to our values and which fosters accountability, innovation and continuous improvement.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for entire HR and General Administration activities for Rotomaker and it’s partnering companies.
- Ensure all company policies and procedures are up to date in line with current employment law. Ensure line managers are up to date with changes to any policies.
- Must have been working in a leadership role.
- Strong experience in handling end to end recruitment.
- Managing manpower requirements across all functions.
- Should have experience in hiring for permanent, contract and contract-to-hire positions.
- Manage recruitment for senior level positions directly.
- Handling employee grievances.
- Employee Relations.
- Superior interpersonal, coaching, negotiation and consultative skills.
- Establish relationships with stakeholders of the industry including companies, Institutes and professionals.
- Responsible for the delivery of the full spectrum of HR services and operations to support the entire employee life cycle, including talent acquisition, talent on boarding, payroll management, benefits administration, performance management etc.
- Understand the HR risk environment, identify and mitigate potential HR risks and support managers to create a positive employee environment.
2) VFX ROTO ARTIST
- Applicants should have a minimum 3+ years of production experience in using software and Technologies relevant to VFX Roto.
3) VFX PAINT COMP ARTIST
- Applicants should have a minimum 3+ years of production experience in using software and Technologies relevant to VFX PaintComp.
“ROTOMAKER TALENT ROADSHOW”
Candidates applying for VFX jobs can also attend direct interview at Rotomaker Talent Roadshow, Which is going to happen in Pune and Banglore. For more details, About the road show you can call these numbers.
Contact : +918106707799 / +91 9014631000
Pune: On 10th February & 11th February
Bangalore: On 17th February & 18th February
Note: Hotel Address’s will be updated shortly.