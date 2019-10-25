 Rockstar India - AnimationXpress

October 25-2019
Rockstar India

4:16 pm 25/10/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world’s most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar’s award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego, Toronto & India.”

Job Location : Bangalore

Share your updated CV & demo reel link on jobs@rockstarindia.com

https://www.rockstargames.com/

Animation Content Developer

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Annotating lines of dialogue with animated performances to enhance the final result – Tagging animations to Main Characters, Animals and Ambient NPCs.
  • Regular status reporting
  • Evaluating aesthetic results and providing constructive feedback to improve quality
  • Work closely and coordinate with other R* studios and departments
 SKILLS
  • A good understanding of animation principles and in particular a strong aesthetic eye and sense of timing
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Positive, solution-oriented individual with a passion for game development.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
  • Ability to accurately and comprehensively write bug reports.
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

Animation Resource Assistant

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Work closely and coordinate priorities with other R* studios and departments.
  • Evaluate assets for animation suitability and usability.
  • Maintain scene functionality via optimization and organisation of file assets for the cinematic department
 SKILLS
  • Positive, solution-orientated individual, with an interest in video games and game development.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Knowledge of development issues with an understanding of export processes to game engine.
  • Technically minded to problem solve and overcome challenges throughout production.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.

Character Animator

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Create stunning animations that are fluid, responsive and cinematic.
  • Work closely with our global studios to create immersive game experiences.
  • Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
  • Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
  • Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
  • Outstanding demo reel.
SKILLS
  • Positive, solution-orientated individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games, and game development.
  • Exceptional skill in animating the human figure to create realistic character animations.
  • Strong understanding of development issues in getting animations into a game.
  • Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.

Face Animator

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Create visually stunning 3D facial animations.
  • Work closely with our global studios to create balanced solutions to any related technical and aesthetic issues.
  • Animate natural and expressive motion to create realistic, fluid facial animations.
  • Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
  • Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
  • Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
  • Hand key facial animation experience required.
  • Outstanding demo reel demonstrating good understanding of animation principles with a focus on high quality facial animation.
SKILLS
  • Positive, solution-oriented individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games and game development.
  • Advanced knowledge in one of: 3D Studio Max, MotionBuilder, or equivalent 3D program.
  • Exceptional skill in animating human and animal faces.
  • Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Strong understanding of development issues involved in getting animations into a game.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.

Motion Capture Animator

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Process motion capture data through proprietary pipelines.
  • Retarget motion capture data to game assets using high end workflow.
  • Assist in creating tools and scripts to improve workflow.
  • Share and advance knowledge of worldwide teams.
QUALIFICATIONS
  • Minimum 2 years experience with either character animation or motion capture.
  • Minimum 1 year experience with MotionBuilder.
SKILLS
  • Superlative communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills are an absolute must.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • Strong technological problem-solving skills.
  • Highly motivated and passionate – Intense energy is a must.
  • Ability to stay calm, work hard, and stay dedicated to finding solutions even under the tightest of deadlines and most stressful of situations.
  • Have a tremendous ability to multi-task and prioritize.
  • Utmost reliability & commitment to the job.
  • Ability to work as part of a team and take constructive criticism and direction.

