Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world’s most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar’s award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego, Toronto & India.”

Job Location : Bangalore

Share your updated CV & demo reel link on jobs@rockstarindia.com

https://www.rockstargames.com/