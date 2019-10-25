Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world’s most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar’s award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego, Toronto & India.”
Job Location : Bangalore
Share your updated CV & demo reel link on jobs@rockstarindia.com
https://www.rockstargames.com/
Animation Content Developer
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Annotating lines of dialogue with animated performances to enhance the final result – Tagging animations to Main Characters, Animals and Ambient NPCs.
- Regular status reporting
- Evaluating aesthetic results and providing constructive feedback to improve quality
- Work closely and coordinate with other R* studios and departments
SKILLS
- A good understanding of animation principles and in particular a strong aesthetic eye and sense of timing
- Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Positive, solution-oriented individual with a passion for game development.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
- Ability to accurately and comprehensively write bug reports.
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.
Animation Resource Assistant
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work closely and coordinate priorities with other R* studios and departments.
- Evaluate assets for animation suitability and usability.
- Maintain scene functionality via optimization and organisation of file assets for the cinematic department
SKILLS
- Positive, solution-orientated individual, with an interest in video games and game development.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Knowledge of development issues with an understanding of export processes to game engine.
- Technically minded to problem solve and overcome challenges throughout production.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
Character Animator
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create stunning animations that are fluid, responsive and cinematic.
- Work closely with our global studios to create immersive game experiences.
- Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
- Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
- Outstanding demo reel.
SKILLS
- Positive, solution-orientated individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games, and game development.
- Exceptional skill in animating the human figure to create realistic character animations.
- Strong understanding of development issues in getting animations into a game.
- Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
Face Animator
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create visually stunning 3D facial animations.
- Work closely with our global studios to create balanced solutions to any related technical and aesthetic issues.
- Animate natural and expressive motion to create realistic, fluid facial animations.
- Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
- Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
- Hand key facial animation experience required.
- Outstanding demo reel demonstrating good understanding of animation principles with a focus on high quality facial animation.
SKILLS
- Positive, solution-oriented individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games and game development.
- Advanced knowledge in one of: 3D Studio Max, MotionBuilder, or equivalent 3D program.
- Exceptional skill in animating human and animal faces.
- Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Strong understanding of development issues involved in getting animations into a game.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
Motion Capture Animator
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Process motion capture data through proprietary pipelines.
- Retarget motion capture data to game assets using high end workflow.
- Assist in creating tools and scripts to improve workflow.
- Share and advance knowledge of worldwide teams.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum 2 years experience with either character animation or motion capture.
- Minimum 1 year experience with MotionBuilder.
SKILLS
- Superlative communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills are an absolute must.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Strong technological problem-solving skills.
- Highly motivated and passionate – Intense energy is a must.
- Ability to stay calm, work hard, and stay dedicated to finding solutions even under the tightest of deadlines and most stressful of situations.
- Have a tremendous ability to multi-task and prioritize.
- Utmost reliability & commitment to the job.
- Ability to work as part of a team and take constructive criticism and direction.