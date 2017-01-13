Rocksalt Interactive Games Pvt Ltd.

Rocksalt Interactive Games Pvt Ltd headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a well-established name in the field of Game Art development and Interactive Gaming. Rocksalt’s extremely talented and innovative team, has credit for developing artworks, 3D modelling, texturing and animation for numerous platforms since the past 5 years for some of the high end popular games, and we are aiming higher and bigger.

We invite you to be part of our Creative and Talented team of artists and grow with us to fuel your passion for games and broaden your horizons in the field of Game Art Development.

As we spread our wings further we wish to add experienced talent in the following positions:

ANIMATORS

2D Animators (RS02D1)

3D Animators (RS03D1)

Animators with 2+ years of animation experience, with excellent knowledge of animation basics in gaming.Technically strong with symbols usage for animations in flash,3Ds Max, Maya and excellent knowledge of using filters in flash for effects.

Excellent knowledge with Adobe Flash, and basic knowledge with Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop and Spine. Ability to solve problems creatively and quickly. Positive attitude, great communication and team working skills.

3D ARTISTS

3D Modelling and Texturing Artists (code:RS03D)

Artists with 2-5 years’ experience preferably in game art development.

Artists with knowledge of efficient modeling techniques.Good understanding of corresponding process in production pipeline i.e. texturing and rigging.Strong foundation in the traditional arts.Must possess a Superior eye for light, shade, color, and detail in creating painted and realistic texture maps for characters and environments.Artists who prefer to model and paint texture for their models as well will be preferred.

2D CONCEPT ARTISTS



Concept Artists (Code: RS0CA1)

Sketching Artists (Code:RS0CA2)

Colouring Artists (Code: RS0CA3)



Artists with 2-5 years’ relevant experience in Game art development will be preferred.

Great visualization, illustration and coloring skills and ability to work within a broad variety of styles and genres with ability to design characters, objects and environments and refine ideas and illuminate areas of possible further development

Ability to create concepts based on verbal and written direction and proficient in Adobe photoshop/illustrator

Don’t wait any longer, if you feel Rocksalt’ is the place for you, grab your CVs and portfolios and send it across to careers@rocksaltinteractive.com and embark a journey into the World of Games with the “BEST”. Talented freshers are also welcome to apply.

Please mention the appropriate job code in all the application for the same to be considered.