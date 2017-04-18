REGH animation and Design

REGH is a creative-focused entertainment company where talented individuals come together to bring extraordinary entertainment to our clients and audience. From concept to script, final animation to post production, we capture the essence that makes a story great.

We encourage you to join us at Regh where quality matter above all. Come join us not only to work but to learn from our superviors and directors. We know you are out there! We look forward to working with you.

2D digital Animator

Positions:5

Type:Full time.

Start Date : immediate

Location:Nashik, MH, India & Thane, MH, India

Job description:We are currently seeking highly talented 2D Digital Animators for an exciting high profile production with worldwide exposure.

Position Requirements:

Must have a strong sense of animation timing, posing, weight and storytelling.

Able to work and communicate effectively in a collaborative, fast paced environment.

Strong critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Must be flexible and willing to learn.

Highly trained in adobe Flash.

Experience with Toon Boom Harmony software is considered an strong asset.

Minimum 2 years of experience is required.

LAYOUT AND BG ARTIST

Positions: 5

Type:Full time / freelance available as well

Start Date: immediate

Location:Nashik, MH, India & Thane, MH, India

Job description:We are currently seeking highly talented layout and background artist for an exciting high profile production with worldwide exposure.

Position Requirements:

Must have a strong sense of designing principles along with a strong hold on color pallets.

Able to work and communicate effectively in a collaborative, fast paced environment.

Strong critical thinking and willing to learn.

Highly trained in adobe photoshop and flash (Knowledge of Any other software is considered an asset).

Experience in Toon Boom harmony software is considered an strong asset.

Minimum 2 years of experience is required.

PRODUCTION MANAGER

Positions: 2

Type:Full time.

Start Date: immediate

Location:Nashik, MH, India & Thane, MH, India

Job description:We are currently looking for an experienced production manager to handle all the national and international projects that

Position Requirements:

oversee the production process, drawing up a production schedule;

ensure that the production is cost effective;

decide what resources are required;

draft a timescale for the job;

estimate costs and set the quality standards;

monitor the production processes and adjust schedules as needed;

be responsible for the selection and maintenance of equipment;

monitor product standards and implement quality-control programs;

work with managers to implement the company’s policies and goals;

ensure that health and safety guidelines are followed;

supervise and motivate a team of workers;

review worker performance;

identify training needs.

To Apply

reghjobs@gmail.com

For More Information

+91 968 959 6827

+91 253 231 6994

Monday-Friday: 9am to 5pm