Ratna Sagar Pvt. Ltd.

Ratna Sagar is the foremost educational publisher of India. We impact the lives of 1 crore+ children every year. We are passionate about creating high quality educational content for students. We are a team of 700+ dedicated people. In this age of digital media, we are excited about using these tools most effectively to enrich the learning experience.
If you care about what students learn and how, and would like to make a difference, come join us on our mission of education. And the work you do here will make a difference to lakhs of students.
Mail to: hr@ratnasagar.com
Location: Delhi
Contact no: 011 – 47038000
Website: www.ratnasagar.com
We are currently looking for the young and dynamic people for the following positions for our Head Office in Delhi:
- 3D Animator: 2+ years of experience in Maya
- Rigging Artist: 2+ years of experience in Maya
- Texturing & Lighting Artist: 2+ years of experience in Maya
- Storyboard Artist: 2+ years of relevant experience
- Modelling & Texturing Artist: 2+ years of relevant experience in Maya
- Explainer Video Artist: 2+ years of experience in compositing & explainer videos
- 2D Animator: 2+ years of experience in Character Animation
- Sketcher: 2+ years of experience with good sketching skills
- Action Script Developer (AS3): 2+ years of experience in AS3
- JavaScript Developer: 2+ years of experience in JavaScript or HTML5