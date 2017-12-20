Priswes Studios is a Feature Film Production company based in Chennai and Bangalore. We are currently involved in producing our epic quad-lingual movie “Birangipuram” which involves heavy VFX work. Priswes Studios recently tied up with VFX studio Make Real Media in order to bring this epic movie to reality.

IMPORTANT: CANDIDATES MUST HAVE PORTFOLIO / SHOWREEL WHEN APPLYING. Applications without portfolio / showreel will not be considered.

We are looking for artists able to undertake the following responsibilities:

1. Storyboard Artist

Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Responsibilities:

Storyboard Artists should be able to read the script and quickly sketch out panels in order to roughly visualise the story.

Ability to do quick “scribbles” while sitting alongside director as he/she is narrating the script.

Strong foundation in 2D drawing fundamentals.

Ability to draw perspective, movement and scale accurately.

Good Life drawing skills for drawing characters from all angles and poses.

Good understanding of camera, lens, distortion, angles and movements.

Willing to take feedback and do multiple revisions.

2. CG 3D Generalist – Mid Level Experience

Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Daily Responsibilities:

Create high poly assets using the provided concept art.

UV unwrap models in a logical manner using maximum UV space.

Create high quality diffuse, specular, displacement, roughness and gloss textures for assets.

Create photorealistic shaders using the maps created.

Sculpt high poly details in sculpting programs and extract maps.

Additional Responsibilities:

Might have to take up temporary roles as rigger, animator or FX artist based on need.

Developing efficient workflow and testing out plugins, tools for the task at hand.

Tools: Maya, UV Layout Pro, Z Brush, Photoshop, Substance Painter.

3. Texturing Artist – Zbrush Artist – Mid Level Experience

Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Daily Responsibilities:

Create Physically Plausible Shaders and Materials for a wide variety of 3D assets

Sculpting surface details in Z brush (Expert level Zbrush knowledge needed)

Creating diffuse maps in Substance painter and Photoshop (2D paint skills needed)

Creating Specular, Displacement and other maps as needed

Assembling various maps in Maya and creating physically accurate shaders.

Lighting the Assets using lighting keys

Setting up render layers and adjusting render quality (Full understanding of render engines)

Contact Information:

All queries to be forwarded to:

Balamurugan

VFX Supervisor

Priswes Studios

priswesjobs@gmail.com

Ph: 8939465736