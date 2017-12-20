Priswes Studios is a Feature Film Production company based in Chennai and Bangalore. We are currently involved in producing our epic quad-lingual movie “Birangipuram” which involves heavy VFX work. Priswes Studios recently tied up with VFX studio Make Real Media in order to bring this epic movie to reality.
IMPORTANT: CANDIDATES MUST HAVE PORTFOLIO / SHOWREEL WHEN APPLYING. Applications without portfolio / showreel will not be considered.
We are looking for artists able to undertake the following responsibilities:
1. Storyboard Artist
Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)
Experience: 0 to 2 years
Responsibilities:
- Storyboard Artists should be able to read the script and quickly sketch out panels in order to roughly visualise the story.
- Ability to do quick “scribbles” while sitting alongside director as he/she is narrating the script.
- Strong foundation in 2D drawing fundamentals.
- Ability to draw perspective, movement and scale accurately.
- Good Life drawing skills for drawing characters from all angles and poses.
- Good understanding of camera, lens, distortion, angles and movements.
- Willing to take feedback and do multiple revisions.
2. CG 3D Generalist – Mid Level Experience
Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)
Experience: 1 to 3 years
Daily Responsibilities:
- Create high poly assets using the provided concept art.
- UV unwrap models in a logical manner using maximum UV space.
- Create high quality diffuse, specular, displacement, roughness and gloss textures for assets.
- Create photorealistic shaders using the maps created.
- Sculpt high poly details in sculpting programs and extract maps.
Additional Responsibilities:
- Might have to take up temporary roles as rigger, animator or FX artist based on need.
- Developing efficient workflow and testing out plugins, tools for the task at hand.
Tools: Maya, UV Layout Pro, Z Brush, Photoshop, Substance Painter.
3. Texturing Artist – Zbrush Artist – Mid Level Experience
Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)
Experience: 1 to 3 years
Daily Responsibilities:
- Create Physically Plausible Shaders and Materials for a wide variety of 3D assets
- Sculpting surface details in Z brush (Expert level Zbrush knowledge needed)
- Creating diffuse maps in Substance painter and Photoshop (2D paint skills needed)
- Creating Specular, Displacement and other maps as needed
- Assembling various maps in Maya and creating physically accurate shaders.
- Lighting the Assets using lighting keys
- Setting up render layers and adjusting render quality (Full understanding of render engines)
Contact Information:
All queries to be forwarded to:
Balamurugan
VFX Supervisor
Priswes Studios
Ph: 8939465736