Priswes Studios is a Feature Film Production company based in Chennai and Bangalore.  We are currently involved in producing our epic quad-lingual movie “Birangipuram” which involves heavy VFX work.  Priswes Studios recently tied up with VFX studio Make Real Media in order to bring this epic movie to reality.

IMPORTANT: CANDIDATES MUST HAVE PORTFOLIO / SHOWREEL WHEN APPLYING.  Applications without portfolio / showreel will not be considered.

We are looking for artists able to undertake the following responsibilities:

1. Storyboard Artist

Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Responsibilities:

  • Storyboard Artists should be able to read the script and quickly sketch out panels in order to roughly visualise the story.
  • Ability to do quick “scribbles” while sitting alongside director as he/she is narrating the script.
  • Strong foundation in 2D drawing fundamentals.
  • Ability to draw perspective, movement and scale accurately.
  • Good Life drawing skills for drawing characters from all angles and poses.
  • Good understanding of camera, lens, distortion, angles and movements.
  • Willing to take feedback and do multiple revisions.

2. CG 3D Generalist – Mid Level Experience

Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Daily Responsibilities:

  • Create high poly assets using the provided concept art.
  • UV unwrap models in a logical manner using maximum UV space.
  • Create high quality diffuse, specular, displacement, roughness and gloss textures for assets.
  • Create photorealistic shaders using the maps created.
  • Sculpt high poly details in sculpting programs and extract maps.

Additional Responsibilities:

  • Might have to take up temporary roles as rigger, animator or FX artist based on need.
  • Developing efficient workflow and testing out plugins, tools for the task at hand.

Tools: Maya, UV Layout Pro, Z Brush, Photoshop, Substance Painter.

3. Texturing Artist – Zbrush Artist – Mid Level Experience

Job Location: Chennai (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Daily Responsibilities:

  • Create Physically Plausible Shaders and Materials for a wide variety of 3D assets
  • Sculpting surface details in Z brush (Expert level Zbrush knowledge needed)
  • Creating diffuse maps in Substance painter and Photoshop (2D paint skills needed)
  • Creating Specular, Displacement and other maps as needed
  • Assembling various maps in Maya and creating physically accurate shaders.
  • Lighting the Assets using lighting keys
  • Setting up render layers and adjusting render quality (Full understanding of render engines)

Contact Information:

All queries to be forwarded to:

Balamurugan

VFX Supervisor

Priswes Studios

priswesjobs@gmail.com

Ph: 8939465736

