Popcorn Animation Studios

“Popcorn Animation Studios” is a creative driven, full-service production company located at Pune, that specializes in producing and developing 2D animated content for television, film, and web. Our work is our passion. Let’s create something great together.

2D CHARACTER ANIMATOR

2 + years of previous experience in 2D character animation.

Must have a strong sense of Animation Timing, Posing, Drawingand Storytelling.

Experience with 2D animation software such as Adobe Flash.

Juniors and Fresher with deep desire to learn Animation can also apply.

Tracing and Asset development Flash artist can also apply under this category.

PRE-PRODUCTION: (Character Design and Storyboard)

Minimum 3+ years ofexperience required.

Strong sense of Drawing, Storytelling and Design is must.

Candidates with separate skill set can also apply.

Juniors and Fresher with deep desire to learn pre-production can also apply.

BG &LAYOUT ARTIST

Minimum 3+ years of experience required.

Thorough knowledge of Perspective, Colors&Lightingis must.

Candidates with separate skill set can also apply.

Juniors and Fresher with deep desire to learn Animation can also apply.

All applications should be sent to the following email ID:

hr@popcornanimationstudios.com OR info@popcornanimationstudios.com

Please mention the appropriate job code in all the application.