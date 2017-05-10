Phoebus has been operating out of Pune for last 15 years. The studio is currently executing International/national shows for broadcasting Channels. It has opened branches in Kolhapur and operating out of Mumbai with a Partnering Studio. We are looking out to expand our team with talented artist in Pune/Mumbai/Kolhapur.
Current Openings:
1) 2D Flash Supervisor/ Animator:
- Have a good understanding of the principles ofanimation
- Knowing Adobe Flash/Anim pro/Harmony added advantage.
- Traditional Animation skills are essential for Supervisor and Senior Animators post.
- Able to match different animation styles.
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
- Tracing and Asset development artist fresh from Fine Art College can also apply under this category.
- Team work and good communication skill is added advantage for senior position.
Qualification: BFA/MFA, ATD, GD Art, Degree/Diploma in Animation
2) Layout& BG Supervisor/Artist:
- Good drawing sense
- Aesthetic Sense
- Perspective knowledge
- Good colour sense, colour key knowledge
- Good observation & Visualization power
- Cinematography sense
Qualification: BFA/MFA, ATD, GD Art, Degree/Diploma in Animation
3) Layout/Character Concept Artist:
- This position is open for experienced Senior Artist.
- This position is also open for talented less experienced Artist.
4) 2D SFX & 2D Comp Artist:
- Sound knowledge of flash, Photoshop, After Effects& all types of image and video formats
- For SFX Artist- Drawing key framing, in betweens, visualization & cell animation is must
- Extremely good sense of colour and composition
5) Storyboard Artist:
- Senior – +5 years experience
- Mid Level- 3 years experience
- Juniors-1-2 years experience
6) Partnering Studios/Team
Studios or team of experienced artists in production as well as pre-production.
Please send your resume & demo reel at below details:
Human Resources Department
shashikant.kulkarni@phoebusmedia.tv , manik.narale@phoebusmedia.tv
Address: 4th Floor, Ghule Square Building, Suryadutta College Road, Patil Nagar, Bavdhan, Pune-411021
TEL No: 020-69000474/ +919850684804/+919923087889