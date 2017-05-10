Phoebus

Phoebus has been operating out of Pune for last 15 years. The studio is currently executing International/national shows for broadcasting Channels. It has opened branches in Kolhapur and operating out of Mumbai with a Partnering Studio. We are looking out to expand our team with talented artist in Pune/Mumbai/Kolhapur.

Current Openings:

1) 2D Flash Supervisor/ Animator:

  • Have a good understanding of the principles ofanimation
  • Knowing Adobe Flash/Anim pro/Harmony added advantage.
  • Traditional Animation skills are essential for Supervisor and Senior Animators post.
  • Able to match different animation styles.
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
  • Tracing and Asset development artist fresh from Fine Art College can also apply under this category.
  • Team work and good communication skill is added advantage for senior position.

Qualification: BFA/MFA, ATD, GD Art, Degree/Diploma in Animation

2) Layout& BG Supervisor/Artist:

  • Good drawing sense
  • Aesthetic Sense
  • Perspective knowledge
  • Good colour sense, colour key knowledge
  • Good observation & Visualization power
  • Cinematography sense

Qualification: BFA/MFA, ATD, GD Art, Degree/Diploma in Animation

3) Layout/Character Concept Artist:

  • This position is open for experienced Senior Artist.
  • This position is also open for talented less experienced Artist.

4) 2D SFX & 2D Comp Artist:

  • Sound knowledge of flash, Photoshop, After Effects& all types of image and video formats
  • For SFX Artist- Drawing key framing, in betweens, visualization & cell animation is must
  • Extremely good sense of colour and composition

5) Storyboard Artist:

    • Senior – +5 years experience
    • Mid Level- 3 years experience
    • Juniors-1-2 years experience

6) Partnering Studios/Team

Studios or team of experienced artists in production as well as pre-production.

Please send your resume & demo reel at below details:

Human Resources Department

shashikant.kulkarni@phoebusmedia.tv , manik.narale@phoebusmedia.tv

Address: 4th Floor, Ghule Square Building, Suryadutta College Road, Patil Nagar, Bavdhan, Pune-411021

TEL No: 020-69000474/ +919850684804/+919923087889

