Phoebus

Phoebus has been operating out of Pune for last 15 years. The studio is currently executing International/national shows for broadcasting Channels. It has opened branches in Kolhapur and operating out of Mumbai with a Partnering Studio. We are looking out to expand our team with talented artist in Pune/Mumbai/Kolhapur.

Current Openings:

1) 2D Flash Supervisor/ Animator:

Have a good understanding of the principles ofanimation

Knowing Adobe Flash/Anim pro/Harmony added advantage.

Traditional Animation skills are essential for Supervisor and Senior Animators post.

Able to match different animation styles.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

Tracing and Asset development artist fresh from Fine Art College can also apply under this category.

Team work and good communication skill is added advantage for senior position.

Qualification: BFA/MFA, ATD, GD Art, Degree/Diploma in Animation

2) Layout& BG Supervisor/Artist:

Good drawing sense

Aesthetic Sense

Perspective knowledge

Good colour sense, colour key knowledge

Good observation & Visualization power

Cinematography sense

Qualification: BFA/MFA, ATD, GD Art, Degree/Diploma in Animation

3) Layout/Character Concept Artist:

This position is open for experienced Senior Artist.

This position is also open for talented less experienced Artist.



4) 2D SFX & 2D Comp Artist:

Sound knowledge of flash, Photoshop, After Effects& all types of image and video formats

For SFX Artist- Drawing key framing, in betweens, visualization & cell animation is must

Extremely good sense of colour and composition



5) Storyboard Artist:

Senior – +5 years experience



Mid Level- 3 years experience



Juniors-1-2 years experience

6) Partnering Studios/Team

Studios or team of experienced artists in production as well as pre-production.

Please send your resume & demo reel at below details:

Human Resources Department

shashikant.kulkarni@phoebusmedia.tv , manik.narale@phoebusmedia.tv

Address: 4th Floor, Ghule Square Building, Suryadutta College Road, Patil Nagar, Bavdhan, Pune-411021

TEL No: 020-69000474/ +919850684804/+919923087889