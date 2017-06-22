Pencillati

We Are Looking for the Next Band of Champions!

Are you any of the following?

Character Designer Coloring Artist Environment Designer 2D Animator Production Manager 3D Lighting and Compositing Artist

Read on to know more about the roles and responsibilities and requirement of each of the posts.

Character Designer:



Requirements:

Superior skills in Character Design, Digital Illustration and Compositing.

Good command over various styles and design principles. Freehand sketching abilities should be above average.

Excellent working knowledge of Designing Software (Photoshop/ Illustrator/Krita) and one Animation software (Flash/Toonboom/ After Effects & Final Cut Pro).

A superior eye for composition, color and design. Excellent attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve.

Knowledge of Maya, Blender, Nuke and other VFX production tools such as Digital Matte Painting are an advantage.

Should be willing to learn and switch to new (mainly open source) software packages such as Blender or Krita.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Create high quality character designs for various gaming and animation projects.

Oversee & is responsible for the all artistic and visual designs produced by the company.

Determine how best to represent a concept visually.

Review and approve designs, artwork and graphics developed by other Artists.

Producing sketches or ‘storyboards’ (television) or ‘roughs’ or ‘scamps’ (games) to communicate ideas to the client.

Turning initial sketches into worked-up drawings from which characters/sets are built or locations adapted.

Developing and designing all types of concepts, visual imagery and graphics for Gaming and Animation projects.

Supporting the work of Producers, Directors, Creative Directors and other Creative leads in the production of visual documents.

Working closely with CG Artists and Animators to deliver the highest quality visual output.

Environment Design:



Requirements:

Good command over various styles and design principles. Freehand sketching abilities should be above average.

Develop high quality 2D or 3D Assets within the defined visual style.

Excellent working knowledge of Designing Software (Photoshop/ Illustrator/Krita/3DS Max/Maya/ Blender/Zbrush).Crafting environment and level related meshes, collision, materials, and textures according to best practices within a standard game development pipeline.

Hand-painted, stylized texture creation ability is a plus.

Good analytic eye for volumes, shapes, proportions, detail distribution, color and materials composition.

Able to work from photo reference or concept art when available, as well as ability to come up with own concepts.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve.

Experience with advanced matte painting techniques including appropriate layering, scene management and reference gathering.

Experience in design, game art, industrial design, graphic design, illustration, photography or other pictorial domain.

Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages such as Blender and Krita.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Creating assets within a Physicsased Level Editor.

Overseeing and responsible for the all artistic and visual designs produced by the company.

Review and approve designs, artwork and graphics developed by other Artists.

Developing and designing all types of concepts, visual imagery and graphics for Gaming and Animation projects.

Supporting the work of Producers, Directors, Creative Directors and other Creative leads in the production of visual documents.

Working closely with CG Artists and Animators to deliver the highest quality visual output.

Coloring Artist:



Requirements:

Good command over various styles and design principles. Freehand sketching and Composition abilities should be above average.

Excellent working knowledge of Designing Software (Photoshop/ Illustrator/Krita).

A superior eye for composition, color and design. Excellent attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve.

Knowledge of Maya, Blender, Nuke and other VFX production tools such as Digital Matte Painting are an advantage.

Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages such as Blender or Krita.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Create high quality designs for various gaming and animation projects.

Overseeing and responsible for the all artistic and visual designs produced by the company.

Determine how best to represent a concept visually.

Review and approve designs, artwork and graphics developed by other Artists.

Producing color keys and color style explorations to communicate ideas to the client.

Turning initial sketches into worked-up drawings from which characters/sets are built or locations adapted.

Developing and designing all types of concepts, visual imagery and graphics for Gaming and Animation projects.

Working closely with CG Artists and Animators to deliver the highest quality visual output.

2D Animator:

Requirements:

Must know fundamental principles of animation.

Proficient in animating in any of the software packages: Flash/Toon Boom/Spine.

Preference will be given to those candidates who know ‘Spine’ software package.

Should have good communication skills, and stay error-free at work.

Minimum 2 years of experience in production.

Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages such as Pencil, Synfig Studio or OpenToonz .

Roles and Responsibilities:

Effectively tell the story in a meaningful way through vivid and compelling character acting and movement.

Create quality animation using digital tools for feature films, Game Art and other related projects.

Work closely with Directors and Animation Supervisors in a feature film/Game Art environment.

Plan shots with an understanding of story/character context.

Block animation, most commonly using audio dialog track.

Clearly show performance ideas and shot blocking in Director review (animation dailies).

Implement changes and completely finish shots in accordance with production schedule.

Develop a working knowledge of necessary production tools.

Maintain an open and professional demeanor regarding direction, changes and shifting requirements.

3D Lighting and Compositing Artist:



Requirements:

Should be able to work with the Art and Design Department and Director to create final looks for 3D characters and environments to be used in production.

Should be able to work efficiently with limited external support and be responsible for your growth in terms domains knowledge and professional skills.

Demonstrate an excellent understanding of light, color, contrast, shading, and lighting design.

A working knowledge of node based lighting and compositing production pipeline is a must. Should be an expert on at least one of the latest softwares such as Nuke, Fusion, After effects, etc.

Must have worked with native rendering tools of either 3DS Max, Maya or Blender.

Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Head multiple projects, supervise lighting, colour theory, image composition, staging and basic film grammar.

Development and maintenance of lighting techniques, tools and pipelines.

Analyze budget trends in film production and recommend efficiency improvements.

Responsible for constant upliftment of the quality of services and portfolio of the team.

Visually balancing individual elements to enable a Compositing Artist to produce a convincing and consistent full CG animation or VFX shot.

Get involved in pitching and winning the bid.

Setting up the Pipeline for Shot Production in coordination with all departments like Modeling, Texturing, Animation, Shading, and post production.

Pay attention to clients and articulate their conditions, goals and requirements.

Collaborate with clients to establish the artistic strategy for projects.

Production Manager



Requirements:

Detail-oriented.

Recognize and solve problems quickly.

Possess the necessary technical skills.

Effective communicator.

Take charge and know how to lead.

Highly organized and a good multi-tasker.

Track and monitor procurement.

Prepare and present project status reports to stakeholders.

Know how and when to negotiate.

Roles and Responsibilities: