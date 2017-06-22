Pencillati

We Are Looking for the Next Band of Champions!
Are you any of the following?
- Character Designer
- Coloring Artist
- Environment Designer
- 2D Animator
- Production Manager
- 3D Lighting and Compositing Artist
Read on to know more about the roles and responsibilities and requirement of each of the posts.
Character Designer:
Requirements:
- Superior skills in Character Design, Digital Illustration and Compositing.
- Good command over various styles and design principles. Freehand sketching abilities should be above average.
- Excellent working knowledge of Designing Software (Photoshop/ Illustrator/Krita) and one Animation software (Flash/Toonboom/ After Effects & Final Cut Pro).
- A superior eye for composition, color and design. Excellent attention to detail.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve.
- Knowledge of Maya, Blender, Nuke and other VFX production tools such as Digital Matte Painting are an advantage.
- Should be willing to learn and switch to new (mainly open source) software packages such as Blender or Krita.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Create high quality character designs for various gaming and animation projects.
- Oversee & is responsible for the all artistic and visual designs produced by the company.
- Determine how best to represent a concept visually.
- Review and approve designs, artwork and graphics developed by other Artists.
- Producing sketches or ‘storyboards’ (television) or ‘roughs’ or ‘scamps’ (games) to communicate ideas to the client.
- Turning initial sketches into worked-up drawings from which characters/sets are built or locations adapted.
- Developing and designing all types of concepts, visual imagery and graphics for Gaming and Animation projects.
- Supporting the work of Producers, Directors, Creative Directors and other Creative leads in the production of visual documents.
- Working closely with CG Artists and Animators to deliver the highest quality visual output.
Environment Design:
Requirements:
- Good command over various styles and design principles. Freehand sketching abilities should be above average.
- Develop high quality 2D or 3D Assets within the defined visual style.
- Excellent working knowledge of Designing Software (Photoshop/ Illustrator/Krita/3DS Max/Maya/ Blender/Zbrush).Crafting environment and level related meshes, collision, materials, and textures according to best practices within a standard game development pipeline.
- Hand-painted, stylized texture creation ability is a plus.
- Good analytic eye for volumes, shapes, proportions, detail distribution, color and materials composition.
- Able to work from photo reference or concept art when available, as well as ability to come up with own concepts.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve.
- Experience with advanced matte painting techniques including appropriate layering, scene management and reference gathering.
- Experience in design, game art, industrial design, graphic design, illustration, photography or other pictorial domain.
- Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages such as Blender and Krita.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Creating assets within a Physicsased Level Editor.
- Overseeing and responsible for the all artistic and visual designs produced by the company.
- Review and approve designs, artwork and graphics developed by other Artists.
- Developing and designing all types of concepts, visual imagery and graphics for Gaming and Animation projects.
- Supporting the work of Producers, Directors, Creative Directors and other Creative leads in the production of visual documents.
- Working closely with CG Artists and Animators to deliver the highest quality visual output.
Coloring Artist:
Requirements:
- Good command over various styles and design principles. Freehand sketching and Composition abilities should be above average.
- Excellent working knowledge of Designing Software (Photoshop/ Illustrator/Krita).
- A superior eye for composition, color and design. Excellent attention to detail.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve.
- Knowledge of Maya, Blender, Nuke and other VFX production tools such as Digital Matte Painting are an advantage.
- Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages such as Blender or Krita.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Create high quality designs for various gaming and animation projects.
- Overseeing and responsible for the all artistic and visual designs produced by the company.
- Determine how best to represent a concept visually.
- Review and approve designs, artwork and graphics developed by other Artists.
- Producing color keys and color style explorations to communicate ideas to the client.
- Turning initial sketches into worked-up drawings from which characters/sets are built or locations adapted.
- Developing and designing all types of concepts, visual imagery and graphics for Gaming and Animation projects.
- Working closely with CG Artists and Animators to deliver the highest quality visual output.
2D Animator:
Requirements:
- Must know fundamental principles of animation.
- Proficient in animating in any of the software packages: Flash/Toon Boom/Spine.
- Preference will be given to those candidates who know ‘Spine’ software package.
- Should have good communication skills, and stay error-free at work.
- Minimum 2 years of experience in production.
- Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages such as Pencil, Synfig Studio or OpenToonz .
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Effectively tell the story in a meaningful way through vivid and compelling character acting and movement.
- Create quality animation using digital tools for feature films, Game Art and other related projects.
- Work closely with Directors and Animation Supervisors in a feature film/Game Art environment.
- Plan shots with an understanding of story/character context.
- Block animation, most commonly using audio dialog track.
- Clearly show performance ideas and shot blocking in Director review (animation dailies).
- Implement changes and completely finish shots in accordance with production schedule.
- Develop a working knowledge of necessary production tools.
- Maintain an open and professional demeanor regarding direction, changes and shifting requirements.
3D Lighting and Compositing Artist:
Requirements:
- Should be able to work with the Art and Design Department and Director to create final looks for 3D characters and environments to be used in production.
- Should be able to work efficiently with limited external support and be responsible for your growth in terms domains knowledge and professional skills.
- Demonstrate an excellent understanding of light, color, contrast, shading, and lighting design.
- A working knowledge of node based lighting and compositing production pipeline is a must. Should be an expert on at least one of the latest softwares such as Nuke, Fusion, After effects, etc.
- Must have worked with native rendering tools of either 3DS Max, Maya or Blender.
- Should be willing to learn and switch to new(mainly open source) software packages.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Head multiple projects, supervise lighting, colour theory, image composition, staging and basic film grammar.
- Development and maintenance of lighting techniques, tools and pipelines.
- Analyze budget trends in film production and recommend efficiency improvements.
- Responsible for constant upliftment of the quality of services and portfolio of the team.
- Visually balancing individual elements to enable a Compositing Artist to produce a convincing and consistent full CG animation or VFX shot.
- Get involved in pitching and winning the bid.
- Setting up the Pipeline for Shot Production in coordination with all departments like Modeling, Texturing, Animation, Shading, and post production.
- Pay attention to clients and articulate their conditions, goals and requirements.
- Collaborate with clients to establish the artistic strategy for projects.
Production Manager
Requirements:
- Detail-oriented.
- Recognize and solve problems quickly.
- Possess the necessary technical skills.
- Effective communicator.
- Take charge and know how to lead.
- Highly organized and a good multi-tasker.
- Track and monitor procurement.
- Prepare and present project status reports to stakeholders.
- Know how and when to negotiate.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Managing and leading art production teams for Gaming and Animation Films.
- Managing co-ordination of the partners and working groups engaged in project work.
- Developing and maintaining a detailed project plan.
- Managing project deliverables in line with the project plan.
- Monitoring project progress and performance.
- Accountable for the delivery of planned benefits associated with the project.
- Communicate the programme’s goals to the organization as a whole.
- Makes key organisation/commercial decisions for the project.
- Leads the Project Board.
- Ensures that there are clear communication paths within the project team and the organisation and supplier.
To Apply